District 10 high school scoreboard: Erie-area sports results, game stats, Sept. 25-30

Monday

Girls soccer

Region 4

Cathedral Prep 0 0 – 0

Fort LeBoeuf 2 1 – 3

Goals: FLB – Froess 2, Popowski

Assists: FLB – Romba, Popowski, Kightlinger

Fort LeBoeuf 7-3-0, 3-0-0; Cathedral Prep 7-5-0, 2-1-0

Non-region

Mercyhurst Prep 0 0 – 0

General McLane 3 1 – 4

Goals: GM – Rotko 3, Allison

Assists: GM – Bookhamer, Chorney, Walker

Shutout keeper: Dibble

General McLane 8-2-0; Mercyhurst Prep 5-6-0

Boys soccer

Region 3

Fort LeBoeuf 0 0 – 0

Girard 1 6 – 7

Goals: G – Wetzel, Snook, Skindell, Johnson, Lazar, Copus, Gresh

Assists: G – Watt, Wetzel, Panic, DeSanti, Super, Rastatter

Shutout keeper: Patterson

Girard 5-5-0, 2-5-0, Fort LeBoeuf 2-9-0, 0-7-0

Harbor Creek 0 1 – 1

Fairview 1 1 – 2

Goals: HC – Wolfe; FV – Lindenberger, Wright

Assists: HC – Garnica; FV – Chiocco 2

Fairview 7-1-3, 5-1-1; Harbor Creek 8-2-1, 5-1-1

Region 4

Seneca 4, Iroquois 2

Goals: S – Kibbe, Brown, Beebe, Yost

Assists: S – Yost 2

Seneca 7-3-0, 7-1-0; Iroquois 3-6-1, 2-5-1

Region 5

McDowell 11, Corry 1

Goals: McD - Agag 3, Alicusic 2, Gallo 2, Sontheimer, Bentsen, Levy, Bolmanski

Assists: McD - Swanson 2, Alicusic 2, Gallo, Duric, Moyak

McDowell 6-3-0, 3-1-0; Corry 0-9-1, 0-4-0

Meadville 0 0 – 0

Cathedral Prep 8 3 – 11

Goals: CP – Handzel 3, Lin 2, DiSanza, Danch, Dunbar, Johnson, Spitzer, Chermack

Assists: CP – Danch 3, Dunbar 2, Miley, Spitzer, Handzel, Johnson, Trocki, Lin

Shutout keepers: Chermack, Moye

Cathedral Prep 7-3-0, 4-0-0 Meadville 4-6-0, 1-3-0

Girls volleyball

Non-region

McDowell (6-4) def. Laurel 26-24, 25-19, 25-14

M: Guentner 19 assists, 6 digs, Fetzner 7 kills, 7 digs, C. Rech 13 digs, T. Rech 8 digs, DeLuca 7 kills, Nestor 6 kills, Bico 6 kills, Radtke 5 digs.

Seneca (5-4) def. Erie First Christian 27-25, 25-18, 25-23

S: Stafford 6 kills, 7 digs, Wisniewski 6 kills, Christie 10 digs, Guzowski 11 kills

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: High school results: District 10 fall sports for Sept. 25-30, 2023