District 10 high school scoreboard: Erie-area sports results, game stats, Sept. 25-30
Monday
Girls soccer
Region 4
Cathedral Prep 0 0 – 0
Fort LeBoeuf 2 1 – 3
Goals: FLB – Froess 2, Popowski
Assists: FLB – Romba, Popowski, Kightlinger
Fort LeBoeuf 7-3-0, 3-0-0; Cathedral Prep 7-5-0, 2-1-0
Non-region
Mercyhurst Prep 0 0 – 0
General McLane 3 1 – 4
Goals: GM – Rotko 3, Allison
Assists: GM – Bookhamer, Chorney, Walker
Shutout keeper: Dibble
General McLane 8-2-0; Mercyhurst Prep 5-6-0
Boys soccer
Region 3
Fort LeBoeuf 0 0 – 0
Girard 1 6 – 7
Goals: G – Wetzel, Snook, Skindell, Johnson, Lazar, Copus, Gresh
Assists: G – Watt, Wetzel, Panic, DeSanti, Super, Rastatter
Shutout keeper: Patterson
Girard 5-5-0, 2-5-0, Fort LeBoeuf 2-9-0, 0-7-0
Harbor Creek 0 1 – 1
Fairview 1 1 – 2
Goals: HC – Wolfe; FV – Lindenberger, Wright
Assists: HC – Garnica; FV – Chiocco 2
Fairview 7-1-3, 5-1-1; Harbor Creek 8-2-1, 5-1-1
Region 4
Seneca 4, Iroquois 2
Goals: S – Kibbe, Brown, Beebe, Yost
Assists: S – Yost 2
Seneca 7-3-0, 7-1-0; Iroquois 3-6-1, 2-5-1
Region 5
McDowell 11, Corry 1
Goals: McD - Agag 3, Alicusic 2, Gallo 2, Sontheimer, Bentsen, Levy, Bolmanski
Assists: McD - Swanson 2, Alicusic 2, Gallo, Duric, Moyak
McDowell 6-3-0, 3-1-0; Corry 0-9-1, 0-4-0
Meadville 0 0 – 0
Cathedral Prep 8 3 – 11
Goals: CP – Handzel 3, Lin 2, DiSanza, Danch, Dunbar, Johnson, Spitzer, Chermack
Assists: CP – Danch 3, Dunbar 2, Miley, Spitzer, Handzel, Johnson, Trocki, Lin
Shutout keepers: Chermack, Moye
Cathedral Prep 7-3-0, 4-0-0 Meadville 4-6-0, 1-3-0
Girls volleyball
Non-region
McDowell (6-4) def. Laurel 26-24, 25-19, 25-14
M: Guentner 19 assists, 6 digs, Fetzner 7 kills, 7 digs, C. Rech 13 digs, T. Rech 8 digs, DeLuca 7 kills, Nestor 6 kills, Bico 6 kills, Radtke 5 digs.
Seneca (5-4) def. Erie First Christian 27-25, 25-18, 25-23
S: Stafford 6 kills, 7 digs, Wisniewski 6 kills, Christie 10 digs, Guzowski 11 kills
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: High school results: District 10 fall sports for Sept. 25-30, 2023