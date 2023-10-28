District 10 high school football players close the regular season with big performances

WATERFORD — Fort LeBoeuf football coach Justin Blose occasionally crossed paths with Sharpsville counterpart Paul Piccirilli before their teams met Friday.

Blose expressed sincere admiration that Piccirilli is nearing the end of his 28th season with the Blue Devils. He wouldn't mind experiencing a similar tenure with the Bison.

That's where the lauds, though, ended for Blose.

Fort LeBouef High School senior Aiden Lesik runs the football against Sharpsville at Carm Bonito Field in Waterford.

No way was Piccirilli going to get his 235th career coaching victory, thus tying him with Wilmington's Terry Verrelli for third place on District 10's all-time list, at LeBoeuf's expense.

The Bison more than made good on Blose's personal vow. They concluded their regular season with a 43-7 non-region win on senior night at Carm Bonito Field.

"What a great coach," Blose said about Piccirilli. "Paul's a guy you can really look up to. We wish him the best, but we didn't want to give him that record."

LeBoeuf (7-3) was likely to receive a berth in the district's Class 3A tournament regardless of Friday's outcome. However, a loss to the Blue Devils meant they would have dropped their last three games going into the postseason.

The Class 6A Erie High Royals routed LeBoeuf 50-13 on Oct. 12 at Waterford. While that outcome was understandable, Corry's ensuing 14-7 victory over the favored Bison was more puzzling.

Those losses were actually beneficial, according to Blose.

"Sometimes, you need to get punched in the mouth to find out where your weaknesses are," he said. "That way, you can get better. This victory (vs. Sharpsville) is because of those losses."

Although Sharpsville (5-5) is still expected to receive a berth for the district's Class 2A tournament, it would come with the team on a five-game losing streak. Piccirilli has been stuck on 234 coaching victories since Sept. 22, when the Blue Devils were 5-0 after their 41-13 win at Greenville.

Jacob "J.B." Leidig, who coached Warren's football team from 1912 until 1951, won a district-record 270 games over his 40 seasons. Leidig died in 1972 at age 80.

Former Sharon Tigers coach Jim Wildman, with 243 wins, is second on the district's list.

'Got to keep moving'

LeBoeuf, as is its norm, mostly ran the ball during Friday's win. Its carries included three by Aiden Lesik that resulted in touchdowns.

None was longer than the second one.

Lesik took a handoff from Bison quarterback Conner McChesney. What began as a standard carry into the right side of the line ended 61 yards later after the senior outran a Blue Devils defender to the field's north end zone.

Lesik didn't think he was so in the open as he sprinted.

"Man, you've got to keep moving," he said. "When you're done, then it's a celebration."

McChesney, who also played his final home game as a Bison, called his own number on two touchdowns.

Key performances

Aaron Shartle, Saegertown – Ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in a 28-24 win over Iroquois.

Brett Kania, Cambridge Springs – Ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-0 win over Union City to go over 1,000 yards for the season.

Tyshawn Jones, Harbor Creek – Ran for three touchdowns in a 35-13 win over Greenville.

Cole Buckley, Franklin – Threw for one touchdown and ran for 105 yards and one touchdown in a 21-17 win over Lakeview.

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – Had 19 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown and kicked a field goal in a 21-17 loss to Franklin.

Tucker Lindell, Eisenhower – Ran for two touchdowns in a 21-14 win over Girard.

Jeremiah Colon, Girard – Ran for two touchdowns in a 21-14 loss to Eisenhower.

Jaxon Covell, Titusville – Had 26 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Corry.

Kameron Mong, Titusville – Carried the ball 10 times for 116 yards and one touchdown in a 28-21 win over Corry.

Nolan Carey, Corry – Threw for 220 yards and one touchdown and ran for one touchdown in a 28-21 loss to Titusville.

Rylan Smith, Corry – Caught 10 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in a 28-21 loss to Titusville.

Magnus Lloyd, General McLane – Had 17 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Warren.

Isaac Zietz, General McLane – Threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Warren.

Fairview makes history in rivalry win

Fairview put together a historic performance on Friday as the Tigers routed Northwestern 43-6 at Rogers Field in Albion. Vinny Campoli broke the program's single-season record for passing yards, while Michael Gennuso broke the single-season record for kicking points.

Vinny Campoli, Fairview

Campoli threw for 167 yards including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Braden Moore in the second quarter. Campoli became the third Fairview quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards in a season and has 1,148 going into the playoffs. He broke a 48-year-old record as Keith Billie passed for 1,080 yards in 1975. Campoli will chase the career passing record at Fairview next year as he is currently in fifth place behind Tom Rozantz (2,338 yards), Billie (2,086), Ty Corbin (1,978) and Ron Leeds (1,469).

Gennuso had five extra points on Friday to give him 54 this season. He also ran in a two-point conversion when the snap was bad on an extra point. Gennuso's 54 points broke the Fairview single-season record of 52 set by Garrett Stoltz.

Tyler Benford returned a kickoff for a touchdown and ran for one score, while Javis Nesbitt, Josh Lockett and Campoli all ran for scores as well for the Tigers.

Seabury goes out on top

Seneca senior Nolan Seabury had a hand in five touchdowns and had more than 300 yards of offense on Friday to cap his high school career with a 42-22 win over Maplewood.

Nolan Seabury, Seneca

The Bobcats scored all 42 points in the first half as Seabury ran for touchdowns of 9 and 42 yards and threw TD passes to Anthony Buscemi (48 and 9 yards) and Caden Barber (31). Rylan Harwood added a rushing touchdown as the Bobcats led 42-6 at the half.

Seabury also finished with 129 yards on 14 carries and he completed 14-of-19 for 210 yards. Buscemi caught six passes for 115 yards and Barber had three catches for 41 yards. Freshman Kyle Jordan threw for two touchdowns to lead Maplewood and Dominick Kineny ran for a 38-yard touchdown.

Humes, Curlett have another big game

One week after a sluggish performance in a loss to Fairview, North East dominated Reynolds 51-19 in a non-region game in Transfer. Senior quarterback Jackson Humes and senior wide receiver Jamari Curlett were a big part of the win. Humes completed 11-of-17 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns, while Curlett had seven catches for 237 yards including touchdown catches of 25, 65, 70 and 7 yards.

Jamari Curlett, North East

The big performances give Humes 2,006 yards and 28 touchdowns this season heading into the playoffs and Curlett with 48 catches for 1,113 and 18 touchdowns. The two combined to give North East a 37-6 lead after three quarters. Donnell Gamble also had a TD catch for the Grapepickers, while future North East starting quarterback Bryson Galloway threw for one touchdown and ran for one in the fourth quarter.

Gavin Alabran threw for one touchdown, ran for one touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown to lead Reynolds.

