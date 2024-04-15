District 10 girls basketball: Meet the six all-region teams and seven players of the year

The Erie Times-News 2023-24 winter all-star series continues with the girls basketball region all-stars from District 10.

Coaches from each of D-10's six regions voted to select the all-stars from each region, as well as the region player of the year.

All-star series: Erie Times-News wraps up winter sports series with basketball this week

The Erie Times-News District 10 All-Stars for boys basketball and girls basketball — which are different from the region all-stars — will be revealed later this week on GoErie.com and in the Times-News.

Some of the members of the District 10 Girls Basketball All-Region teams include, from left, Cathedral Prep's Jayden McBride, Northwestern's Makayla Presser-Palmer and Kennedy Catholic's Layke Fields.

Here are the Girls Basketball Region All-Stars:

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic

Caitlin Stephens, West Middlesex

First team

Caitlin Stephens – West Middlesex – 12

Monique Vincent – Kennedy Catholic – 11

Damerra Thomas – Farrell – 12

Layke Fields – Kennedy Catholic – 11

Bella Magestro – Kennedy Catholic – 10

Tori Harvey – Kennedy Catholic – 9

Emma Marsteller – Lakeview – 12

Second team

Pressley Washil – Mercer – 12

Kyndra Seddon – Lakeview – 11

Alayna Cadman – Jamestown – 10

Janiya Daniels – Farrell – 10

Emma Mild – West Middlesex – 12

Region champion – Kennedy Catholic

Region co-players of the year – Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic and Caitlin Stephens, West Middlesex

PIAA repeat: Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team scores winner in final seconds, repeats as state champions

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

Savannah O'Hara, Maplewood

First team

Savannah O'Hara – Maplewood – 12

Shelby McBryar – Cochranton – 12

Lyndzee Amory – Saegertown – 12

Cathryn Reynolds – Union City – 12

Maggie Means – Maplewood – 10

Lindsey Greco – Saegertown – 11

Second team

Madison O'Hara – Maplewood – 11

Eve Pfeiffer – Cochranton – 11

Sydney Zilhaver – Cambridge Springs – 11

Brooke Van Tassel – Union City – 10

Riley Robinault – Youngsville – 10

Brooklyn Cole – Cambridge Springs – 12

Region champion – Maplewood

Region player of the year – Savannah O'Hara, Maplewood

---

REGION 3 ALL-STARS

Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern

First team

Olivia Kulyk – Mercyhurst Prep – 12

Makayla Presser-Palmer – Northwestern – 10

Clara Steinberg – Eisenhower – 10

Chloe Yazembiak – Northwestern – 12

Lily Polk – Girard – 12

Haylee Farrell – Seneca – 9

Second team

Seana Thrower – Mercyhurst Prep – 9

GiGi Gason – North East – 11

Alex Cozzens – North East – 12

Alaina Rodemoyer – North East – 12

Lainey Font – Eisennhower – 10

Mia Mangini – Mercyhurst Prep – 12

Mari Nixon – Mercyhurst Prep – 10

Mallory Hammill – Seneca – 10

Region co-champions – Mercyhurst Prep and Northwestern

Region player of the year – Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern

More: Mercyhurst Prep girls basketball falls to Westmont Hilltop in PIAA 3A semifinals

---

REGION 4 ALL-STARS

Lia Krarup, Wilmington

First team

Lia Krarup – Wilmington – 11

Lily Palko – Sharpsville – 11

Piper Como – Grove City – 12

Maddie Osborn – Grove City – 9

Izzie Gamble – Grove City – 11

Reese Bruckner – Wilmington – 10

Second team

Macie Steiner – Sharpsville – 11

Kimora Roberts – Hickory – 11

Maya Jeckavitch – Wilmington – 10

Lacey Root – Sharon – 12

CJ Sabo – Slippery Rock – 11

Mariah Swanson – Hickory – 12

Region champion – Wilmington

Region player of the year – Lia Krarup, Wilmington

---

REGION 5 ALL-STARS

Lainie Harrington, Conneaut

First team

Lainie Harrington – Conneaut – 11

Sammie Ruhlman – Warren – 12

Halle Kuzminski – Warren – 12

Hannah Brady – Conneaut – 12

Katie Boal – Franklin – 11

Estella Adams – Franklin – 12

Second team

Alana Stuart – Warren – 11

Payton Liederbach – Oil City – 10

Grace Allen – Corry – 9

Halle Albers – Corry – 11

Alyssa Farr – Warren – 11

Region champion – Warren

Region player of the year – Lainie Harrington, Conneaut

---

REGION 6 ALL-STARS

Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep

First team

Jayden McBride – Cathedral Prep – 12

Addie Biel – Cathedral Prep – 11

Lena Walz – Cathedral Prep – 12

Brooke Przybylski – Harbor Creek – 11

Aundraya Neavins – Erie – 11

Paige Garrity – Fairview – 9

Bre Heidt – Fairview – 11

Second team

Amaiya Nelson – McDowell – 12

Libby Opp – General McLane – 11

Jillian Soder – Fort LeBoeuf – 12

McKenna Valone – Cathedral Prep – 12

Aubrey Neavins – Erie – 11

Region champion – Cathedral Prep

Region player of the year – Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep

More: Archbishop Wood pulls away from Cathedral Prep in fourth quarter for PIAA title

The all-region teams and region players of the year are voted on by the head coaches.

Girls basketball: 2023-24 final standings

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: District 10 girls basketball all-region teams, players of year revealed