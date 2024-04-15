District 10 girls basketball: Meet the six all-region teams and seven players of the year
The Erie Times-News 2023-24 winter all-star series continues with the girls basketball region all-stars from District 10.
Coaches from each of D-10's six regions voted to select the all-stars from each region, as well as the region player of the year.
All-star series: Erie Times-News wraps up winter sports series with basketball this week
The Erie Times-News District 10 All-Stars for boys basketball and girls basketball — which are different from the region all-stars — will be revealed later this week on GoErie.com and in the Times-News.
Here are the Girls Basketball Region All-Stars:
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
First team
Caitlin Stephens – West Middlesex – 12
Monique Vincent – Kennedy Catholic – 11
Damerra Thomas – Farrell – 12
Layke Fields – Kennedy Catholic – 11
Bella Magestro – Kennedy Catholic – 10
Tori Harvey – Kennedy Catholic – 9
Emma Marsteller – Lakeview – 12
Second team
Pressley Washil – Mercer – 12
Kyndra Seddon – Lakeview – 11
Alayna Cadman – Jamestown – 10
Janiya Daniels – Farrell – 10
Emma Mild – West Middlesex – 12
Region champion – Kennedy Catholic
Region co-players of the year – Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic and Caitlin Stephens, West Middlesex
PIAA repeat: Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team scores winner in final seconds, repeats as state champions
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Savannah O'Hara – Maplewood – 12
Shelby McBryar – Cochranton – 12
Lyndzee Amory – Saegertown – 12
Cathryn Reynolds – Union City – 12
Maggie Means – Maplewood – 10
Lindsey Greco – Saegertown – 11
Second team
Madison O'Hara – Maplewood – 11
Eve Pfeiffer – Cochranton – 11
Sydney Zilhaver – Cambridge Springs – 11
Brooke Van Tassel – Union City – 10
Riley Robinault – Youngsville – 10
Brooklyn Cole – Cambridge Springs – 12
Region champion – Maplewood
Region player of the year – Savannah O'Hara, Maplewood
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
First team
Olivia Kulyk – Mercyhurst Prep – 12
Makayla Presser-Palmer – Northwestern – 10
Clara Steinberg – Eisenhower – 10
Chloe Yazembiak – Northwestern – 12
Lily Polk – Girard – 12
Haylee Farrell – Seneca – 9
Second team
Seana Thrower – Mercyhurst Prep – 9
GiGi Gason – North East – 11
Alex Cozzens – North East – 12
Alaina Rodemoyer – North East – 12
Lainey Font – Eisennhower – 10
Mia Mangini – Mercyhurst Prep – 12
Mari Nixon – Mercyhurst Prep – 10
Mallory Hammill – Seneca – 10
Region co-champions – Mercyhurst Prep and Northwestern
Region player of the year – Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern
More: Mercyhurst Prep girls basketball falls to Westmont Hilltop in PIAA 3A semifinals
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
First team
Lia Krarup – Wilmington – 11
Lily Palko – Sharpsville – 11
Piper Como – Grove City – 12
Maddie Osborn – Grove City – 9
Izzie Gamble – Grove City – 11
Reese Bruckner – Wilmington – 10
Second team
Macie Steiner – Sharpsville – 11
Kimora Roberts – Hickory – 11
Maya Jeckavitch – Wilmington – 10
Lacey Root – Sharon – 12
CJ Sabo – Slippery Rock – 11
Mariah Swanson – Hickory – 12
Region champion – Wilmington
Region player of the year – Lia Krarup, Wilmington
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
First team
Lainie Harrington – Conneaut – 11
Sammie Ruhlman – Warren – 12
Halle Kuzminski – Warren – 12
Hannah Brady – Conneaut – 12
Katie Boal – Franklin – 11
Estella Adams – Franklin – 12
Second team
Alana Stuart – Warren – 11
Payton Liederbach – Oil City – 10
Grace Allen – Corry – 9
Halle Albers – Corry – 11
Alyssa Farr – Warren – 11
Region champion – Warren
Region player of the year – Lainie Harrington, Conneaut
---
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
First team
Jayden McBride – Cathedral Prep – 12
Addie Biel – Cathedral Prep – 11
Lena Walz – Cathedral Prep – 12
Brooke Przybylski – Harbor Creek – 11
Aundraya Neavins – Erie – 11
Paige Garrity – Fairview – 9
Bre Heidt – Fairview – 11
Second team
Amaiya Nelson – McDowell – 12
Libby Opp – General McLane – 11
Jillian Soder – Fort LeBoeuf – 12
McKenna Valone – Cathedral Prep – 12
Aubrey Neavins – Erie – 11
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region player of the year – Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep
More: Archbishop Wood pulls away from Cathedral Prep in fourth quarter for PIAA title
The all-region teams and region players of the year are voted on by the head coaches.
Girls basketball: 2023-24 final standings
