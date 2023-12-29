Cathedral Prep quartet named to Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 5A All-State Team

The Cathedral Prep Ramblers had multiple representatives on the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team.

Prep, in its second year with Mike Krahe as coach, warranted two players on offense and two on defense.

Dajoure Hollingsworth was the most prominent of the quartet. The 5-foot 8-inch, 165-pound senior was one of four running backs mentioned.

Hollingsworth rushed for 1,576 yards and 18 touchdowns, according to maxpreps.com. He averaged 143 per game for the Ramblers, whose 7-4 season ended in the quarterfinals of the PIAA 5A tournament.

Cathedral Prep junior Dajoure Hollingsworth runs the football between Erie High defenders during an Oct. 20 football game at Dollinger Field. Hollingsworth was named to the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 5A All-State Team for that position.

One of Hollingsworth’s regular blockers was Jivani Cooley, a 6-5, 285-pound offensive lineman. The senior recently signed a national letter of intent to do the same for the University of Pittsburgh starting next fall.

Aden Wentz and R.J. Roberts were Prep’s defensive honorees.

Wentz, a senior, was a 6-1, 240-pound lineman. He recorded 50 tackles, which included six quarterback sacks.

Roberts, a 5-9, 180-pound senior, was cited for his all-around play when the Ramblers didn’t possess the ball. The defensive back totaled 53 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Friday's announcement confirmed the hard work the foursome put in this past season, according to Krahe.

"It's also a testament to this team," he said. "Everyone played together and didn't really care who got the credit."

Class 4A list void of D-10 talent

District 10 was denied representation on the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team.

Aliquippa, which routed Dallas (Pennsylvania) 60-14 in the Dec. 7 state final, was the overwhelming presence for that particular list of players announced Friday.

The Quips’ Tiqwai Hayes, a junior running back and Penn State University recruit, and Bishop McDevitt junior quarterback Stone Saunders, bound for the University of Kentucky, were voted co-players of the year.

Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes takes off on a 61-yard carry to the end zone during the PIAA Class 4A football championship game against Dallas at Cumberland Valley High School on Dec. 7. Hayes, a Penn State University recruit, and Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders, were voted co-players of the year for the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 4A All-State Team.

Mike Warfield, who coached Hayes at Aliquippa, also was honored.

The PFW’s Class 6A All-State Team will be announced at 2 p.m.

---

Class 5A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter

Coach of the Year: Devon Johnson, Imhotep Charter

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township – 6-2, 185 sophomore

Mikal Davis, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 210 senior

Julian Dugger, Penn Hills – 6-3, 195 senior

Brad Birch, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior

Running Back

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 200 junior

Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-9, 190 senior

Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep – 5-8, 165 senior

Angel Cabrera, Hershey – 6-0, 225 senior

Jayden Zandier, Exeter – 6-1, 165 junior

Wide Receiver

Luke Denny, Norwin – 6-1, 185 senior

Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills – 5-6, 135 sophomore

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg Area – 6-1, 170 junior

Brennan Holmes, New Oxford – 6-1, 180 senior

Tight End

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 230 senior

Offensive Line

Jivani Cooley, Cathedral Prep – 6-5, 285 senior

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 290 senior

Michael Hershey, Spring Grove – 6-4, 250 senior

Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford – 6-5, 305 senior

Tyler Duell, West Chester East – 6-6, 275 sophomore

Danny Aselton, Phoenixville – 6-4, 245 senior

Athlete

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico – 5-10, 175 senior

Kye Harting, Garden Spot – 5-10, 185 senior

Sam McCracken, Ephrata – 6-1, 215 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Jahsear Whittington, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 280 senior

Ayden Wysocki, South Western – 6-2, 250 senior

Mason Grear, West Chester East – 6-1, 245 senior

Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 240 senior

Clancy Orie, Bethel Park – 6-3, 235 junior

Linebacker

Mickey Vaccarello, Peters Township – 6-2, 205 junior

Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley – 6-2, 180 senior

Jerrell Palmer, Chester – 5-10, 215 sophomore

Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata – 6-3, 215 senior

Khalid Bueno, Martin Luther King – 6-2, 215 junior

Defensive Back

Ken Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 5-11, 185 junior

Ryder Machado, Delaware Valley – 6-1, 175 senior

Jay Boyd, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 175 senior

Jackson Pons, Norwin – 6-2, 195 senior

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata – 5-9, 160 senior

Athlete

R.J. Roberts, Cathedral Prep – 5-9, 180 senior

Nathan Lusk, Cedar Cliff – 6-1, 190 senior

Kyle Keefe, West Chester East – 6-0, 170 sophomore

---

Class 4A All-State Team

Co-Player of the Year: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa and Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt

Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Quentin Goode, Aliquippa – 5-9, 182 senior

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 215 junior

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central – 6-0, 190 senior

Jake Wolfe, Montour – 6-1, 185 senior

Running Back

Tiqwai “Tikey” Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-0, 197 junior

Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 194 senior

Aaron Crossley, Wyoming Area – 5-11, 210 senior

Jake Williams, ELCO – 5-11, 180 senior

Boyd Skarbek, Pope John Paul II – 5-11, 195 senior

Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central – 6-3, 180 senior

Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township – 5-10, 165 junior

Zach Paczewski, Dallas – 5-8, 175 senior

Braden Reed, Pope John Paul II – 5-10, 165 junior

Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 senior

Tight End

Ean Winchester, Twin Valley – 6-2, 265 senior

Offensive Line

Kevin Heywood, Pope John Paul II – 6-8, 305 senior

Paul McClune, Twin Valley – 6-4, 295 senior

Collin Melhorn, Selinsgrove – 6-3, 307 senior

Courtney Dunn, McKeesport – 6-3, 260 senior

Dyson Delaney, Jersey Shore – 6-3, 290 senior

Athlete

Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 180 junior

Zack Fox, Nanticoke Area – 5-8, 185 senior

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

TJ Boccella, Pope John Paul II – 6-1, 210 senior

Jaidyn Johnson, Nanticoke Area – 6-3, 220 senior

Zach Mell, Big Spring – 6-3, 225 senior

Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin Area – 6-2, 230 junior

Linebacker

Cam Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 210 senior

Bo Sechrist, Jersey Shore – 5-10, 182 sophomore

Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 175 junior

Alex Tatsch, Latrobe – 6-3, 210 junior

Gianni Marino, Valley View – 6-2, 210 junior

Defensive Back

Arison Walker, Aliquippa – 5-9, 171 junior

Caleb Hicks, Selinsgrove – 6-1, 185 senior

Chase Pensyl, Shamokin Area – 5-8, 150 junior

