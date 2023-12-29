Cathedral Prep quartet named to Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 5A All-State Team
The Cathedral Prep Ramblers had multiple representatives on the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team.
Prep, in its second year with Mike Krahe as coach, warranted two players on offense and two on defense.
Dajoure Hollingsworth was the most prominent of the quartet. The 5-foot 8-inch, 165-pound senior was one of four running backs mentioned.
Hollingsworth rushed for 1,576 yards and 18 touchdowns, according to maxpreps.com. He averaged 143 per game for the Ramblers, whose 7-4 season ended in the quarterfinals of the PIAA 5A tournament.
One of Hollingsworth’s regular blockers was Jivani Cooley, a 6-5, 285-pound offensive lineman. The senior recently signed a national letter of intent to do the same for the University of Pittsburgh starting next fall.
Aden Wentz and R.J. Roberts were Prep’s defensive honorees.
Wentz, a senior, was a 6-1, 240-pound lineman. He recorded 50 tackles, which included six quarterback sacks.
Roberts, a 5-9, 180-pound senior, was cited for his all-around play when the Ramblers didn’t possess the ball. The defensive back totaled 53 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Friday's announcement confirmed the hard work the foursome put in this past season, according to Krahe.
"It's also a testament to this team," he said. "Everyone played together and didn't really care who got the credit."
Class 4A list void of D-10 talent
District 10 was denied representation on the 2023 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team.
Aliquippa, which routed Dallas (Pennsylvania) 60-14 in the Dec. 7 state final, was the overwhelming presence for that particular list of players announced Friday.
The Quips’ Tiqwai Hayes, a junior running back and Penn State University recruit, and Bishop McDevitt junior quarterback Stone Saunders, bound for the University of Kentucky, were voted co-players of the year.
Mike Warfield, who coached Hayes at Aliquippa, also was honored.
---
Class 5A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter
Coach of the Year: Devon Johnson, Imhotep Charter
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township – 6-2, 185 sophomore
Mikal Davis, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 210 senior
Julian Dugger, Penn Hills – 6-3, 195 senior
Brad Birch, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior
Running Back
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 200 junior
Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-9, 190 senior
Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep – 5-8, 165 senior
Angel Cabrera, Hershey – 6-0, 225 senior
Jayden Zandier, Exeter – 6-1, 165 junior
Wide Receiver
Luke Denny, Norwin – 6-1, 185 senior
Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills – 5-6, 135 sophomore
Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg Area – 6-1, 170 junior
Brennan Holmes, New Oxford – 6-1, 180 senior
Tight End
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 230 senior
Offensive Line
Jivani Cooley, Cathedral Prep – 6-5, 285 senior
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 290 senior
Michael Hershey, Spring Grove – 6-4, 250 senior
Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford – 6-5, 305 senior
Tyler Duell, West Chester East – 6-6, 275 sophomore
Danny Aselton, Phoenixville – 6-4, 245 senior
Athlete
Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico – 5-10, 175 senior
Kye Harting, Garden Spot – 5-10, 185 senior
Sam McCracken, Ephrata – 6-1, 215 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Jahsear Whittington, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 280 senior
Ayden Wysocki, South Western – 6-2, 250 senior
Mason Grear, West Chester East – 6-1, 245 senior
Aden Wentz, Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 240 senior
Clancy Orie, Bethel Park – 6-3, 235 junior
Linebacker
Mickey Vaccarello, Peters Township – 6-2, 205 junior
Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley – 6-2, 180 senior
Jerrell Palmer, Chester – 5-10, 215 sophomore
Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata – 6-3, 215 senior
Khalid Bueno, Martin Luther King – 6-2, 215 junior
Defensive Back
Ken Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 5-11, 185 junior
Ryder Machado, Delaware Valley – 6-1, 175 senior
Jay Boyd, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 175 senior
Jackson Pons, Norwin – 6-2, 195 senior
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata – 5-9, 160 senior
Athlete
R.J. Roberts, Cathedral Prep – 5-9, 180 senior
Nathan Lusk, Cedar Cliff – 6-1, 190 senior
Kyle Keefe, West Chester East – 6-0, 170 sophomore
---
Class 4A All-State Team
Co-Player of the Year: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa and Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Quentin Goode, Aliquippa – 5-9, 182 senior
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 215 junior
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central – 6-0, 190 senior
Jake Wolfe, Montour – 6-1, 185 senior
Running Back
Tiqwai “Tikey” Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-0, 197 junior
Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 194 senior
Aaron Crossley, Wyoming Area – 5-11, 210 senior
Jake Williams, ELCO – 5-11, 180 senior
Boyd Skarbek, Pope John Paul II – 5-11, 195 senior
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central – 6-3, 180 senior
Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township – 5-10, 165 junior
Zach Paczewski, Dallas – 5-8, 175 senior
Braden Reed, Pope John Paul II – 5-10, 165 junior
Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 senior
Tight End
Ean Winchester, Twin Valley – 6-2, 265 senior
Offensive Line
Kevin Heywood, Pope John Paul II – 6-8, 305 senior
Paul McClune, Twin Valley – 6-4, 295 senior
Collin Melhorn, Selinsgrove – 6-3, 307 senior
Courtney Dunn, McKeesport – 6-3, 260 senior
Dyson Delaney, Jersey Shore – 6-3, 290 senior
Athlete
Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 180 junior
Zack Fox, Nanticoke Area – 5-8, 185 senior
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
TJ Boccella, Pope John Paul II – 6-1, 210 senior
Jaidyn Johnson, Nanticoke Area – 6-3, 220 senior
Zach Mell, Big Spring – 6-3, 225 senior
Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin Area – 6-2, 230 junior
Linebacker
Cam Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 210 senior
Bo Sechrist, Jersey Shore – 5-10, 182 sophomore
Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 175 junior
Alex Tatsch, Latrobe – 6-3, 210 junior
Gianni Marino, Valley View – 6-2, 210 junior
Defensive Back
Arison Walker, Aliquippa – 5-9, 171 junior
Caleb Hicks, Selinsgrove – 6-1, 185 senior
Chase Pensyl, Shamokin Area – 5-8, 150 junior
