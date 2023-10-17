District 10 Football Focus Week 9 preview
Jeff Uveino and Mike Copper discuss the big football games in Week 9.
The Tide are getting better each week and they have another chance to prove it Saturday when they face No. 17 Tennessee.
To get Penn State to the elite level, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have to beat Ohio State on Saturday.
Rodgers and the Jets are keeping hope alive on a long-shot return to the postseason.
Austin Ekeler went up against himself in a Week 6 fantasy matchup. While he won the fake football tilt, he wished he didn't because of what it meant for the Chargers.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
The Phillies clubbed three home runs in their 5-3 Game 1 win. Will the Diamondbacks answer back in Game 2?
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.
The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McCaffrey's injury is reportedly not a long-term one
Michael Jordan's logo dunking on top of the Jazz's name turned out to be unpopular with fans.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
Kamaru Usman accepted the fight with Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on 10 days' notice because he said he always stays in the gym and keeps trying to improve.
Oklahoma City needed to let go of three players before Monday and now plans to immediately waive Porter. More moves league-wide could be on the way.
Dan Titus continues his fantasy hoops sleeper series, this time identifying forwards ready to outperform their ADP this NBA season.