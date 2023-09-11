District 10 Football Focus: Week 3 recap
Jeff Uveino and Tom Reisenweber discuss the big topics from Week 3 in D-10 football.
Jeff Uveino and Tom Reisenweber discuss the big topics from Week 3 in D-10 football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Aaron Rodgers can lead the Jets to a statement win in his first game.
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
Injuries are already wreaking havoc on fantasy rosters. Andy Behrens has some waiver targets to help patch holes on your roster.
Cam Payne won’t play for the Spurs this season after all.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The WNBA will unveil its regular-season awards throughout the postseason, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
Brady helped usher high expectations into New England. Against the Eagles, it was clear Mac Jones and the Patriots are still struggling to meet them.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.