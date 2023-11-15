District 10 Football Focus: Class 1A championship preview
Jeff Uveino and Tom Reisenweber break down the D-10 Class 1A championship.
Jeff Uveino and Tom Reisenweber break down the D-10 Class 1A championship.
The two new FBS programs can still make a bowl game if there aren't enough 6-win teams.
The former USWNT star will begin retirement by rehabbing a major injury.
The proposal is up against concerns that further reducing the pitch clock would increase the risk of injuries to pitchers.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
After a long fight against LIV Golf, and new negotiations for a deal with the league, Rory McIlroy is taking a step back from PGA Tour leadership.
Duke saw a breakout game from freshman Caleb Foster while Michigan State's shooting woes loomed large again.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Georgia is a 10-point favorite this week on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Drivers and golfers do battle in the first-ever Netflix live sports show
We put out the word for your Week 10 fantasy football bad beats, and Jorge Martin picked the best/worst to show that we all lose sometimes.
Charles McDonald is joined by The Ringer's Benjamin Solak as they recap Week 10 by reacting to some of the hottest takes that were thrown around the NFL media space so far this week. But first, the duo discuss a few of the funniest stories from the weekend, including the Jaguars players admitting they didn't know what they were doing against the 49ers on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers setting an unlikely return date and the Bills melting down and placing 12 men on the field to hand the Broncos a win on Monday night. Next, Charles and Ben grade some hot takes from NFL media personalities on how hot they really are: Mike Greenberg claims Josh Allen is the new Brett Favre, Shannon Sharpe doesn't trust Lamar Jackson, Colin Cowherd thinks it's time to fire Brandon Staley, Stephen A. Smith thinks Patriots fans are ready to fire Bill Belichick and Dan Orlovsky says C.J. Stroud is now the frontrunner for MVP. During the pod, the duo also react live to the firing of Bills OC Ken Dorsey. Charles and Ben finish off the show by taking a look at the AFC playoff picture and predicting how it will play out going forward. They both think the Steelers are fraudulent and expect the Bengals to pull ahead by the end of the season.
San Antonio is undergoing a big experiment with 6-foot-9 Jeremy Sochan at point guard. With a monster matchup against Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City looming Tuesday night, the early returns for San Antonio have expectedly been rough, but it’s a risky play intended to maximize the team’s ceiling.
Is it time to sell high on one of the NBA's biggest offensive stars? Or is it the perfect time to buy low in fantasy?
Denzel Perryman was penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10.
There was no easing into the season. Women’s college basketball got off to a start that was equal parts chaotic and enthralling. Here’s what we learned in Week 1.