'Distractions can be a good thing' - Walcott on awards cancellation

Were Manchester United right to cancel their end of season awards?

The awards were set to take place on 20 May but the club do not want any any distractions ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City five days later.

However, rather than postponing the event - which is usually a fundraiser for United's Foundation - it has been cancelled.

Former Arsenal striker Theo Walcott says it is disappointing for breakout players of the season, like Kobbie Mainoo, to not get the suitable recognition they deserve.

