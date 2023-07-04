Distant Replay: Grading quarterbacks selected in the 1983 NFL draft

Two score ago = 40 years come next NFL draft

The 1983 NFL draft is famed for six quarterbacks going in the first round. How did that group do? What about the other signal-callers who heard their names called 40 years ago come the next selection process?

Scott Lindquist, Round 12, Pick 333

Raiders pick with no NFL stats.

David Mangrum, Round 12, Pick 312

Eagles pick had no NFL stats.

Clete Casper, Round 12, Pick 311

Rams pick with no NFL stats.

Jim Bob Taylor, Round 11, Pick 280

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY SportsColts pick played in 8 games in 1983 with 1 completion in 2 attempts and an interception. The completion was for 20 yards. Grade: F

Bruce Mathison, Round 10, Pick 272

Chargers pick played for three teams in five years and was 2-7 as a starter. His wins came with Buffalo and Seattle. He threw for 2,177 yards with 7 TD passes and 20 — 20!!!! – interceptions. Grade: F

Tom Ramsey, Round 10, Pick 267

Second quarterback drafted by the Patriots in 1983 process. He had a journeyman career in multiple leagues. Grade: C

Gary Kubiak, Round 8, Pick 197

Had solid career as John Elway’s backup. Kubiak went on to become an NFL coach and did himself proud overall. Grade: B

Babe Laufenberg, Round 6, Pick 168

Washington choice played for three teams over four seasons. He threw 5 TD passes against 11 picks. Grade: C

Reggie Collier, Round 6, Pick 162

Cowboys pick made 1 start of 2 seasons. Also played for Pittsburgh. Three 3 picks and 3 TD passes. Grade: C-

Jeff Christensen, Round 5, Pick 137

Bengals pick played in 1983 and ’87. Was 1-1 for Browns in 1987. Threw 1 TD pass and 3 Picks. He was an Eagle in 1985-85 but never saw the field. Now runs Throwitdeep.com and the site says Christensen has coached 4,000 quarterbacks. Grade: D

Dan Marino, Round 1, Pick 27

The only thing he didn’t do in the NFL was win a Super Bowl. An iconic Miami Dolphin. He threw for 61,361 yards and 420 TD passes. Grade: A+

Ken O'Brien, Round 1, Pick 24

The Jets could have taken Dan Marino. Instead, they went with Ken O’Brien. He did throw for 25,000-plus yards and spent 9 years with Gang Green before closing his career as a Philadelphia Eagle. Grade: C

Tony Eason, Round 1, Pick 15

All five teams in the AFC East drafted a quarterback in the first round. Five? Yes, the Baltimore Colts were in the AFC East in 1983. The Patriots grabbed Tony Eason. He spent 7-plus years with New England before finishing as a New York Jet. Ordinary sort. Grade: C-

Jim Kelly, Round 1, Pick 14

The Bills had to wait for Kelly, who chose to sign with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. Once he arrived in Buffalo, he became an icon in Western New York. Threw for more than 35,000 yards and led Buffalo to multiple Super Bowl … losses. Grade: B+

Todd Blackledge, Round 1, Pick 7

A disaster for the Chiefs out of Penn State. KC did not use a first-round pick on a QB again until selecting one Patrick Mahomes. He stuck around Kansas City for 5 seasons with his final 2 in Pittsburgh. Overall, 29 TD passes against 38 interceptions. Bad news for a pick inside the top 10 by Kansas City. Grade: D-

John Elway, Round 1, Pick 1

Elway told the Colts not to draft him and they did, anyway. He wound up in Denver and had quite the career. A Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl winner. Grade: A+ for Broncos; F for Colts

