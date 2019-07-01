Distant relatives Meghan Markle and Red Sox player Mookie Betts meet: Watch their hug!

Meghan Markle apparently has a famous distant relative!

The Duchess of Sussex joined husband Prince Harry for a surprise appearance at the London Series MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in London on Saturday, where she learned that one of the day's players is distantly related to her.

SEE ALSO: Meghan and Harry criticized for their christening plans for baby Archie

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the couple visited the Red Sox locker room, right fielder Mookie Betts told the former "Suits" actress that they're family -- somehow.

"My great, great, great, great..." Betts said to Meghan sheepishly. "We’re family somehow!"

Though he didn't fully explain the connection, which was first reported by the Boston Globe in May 2018, the new mother responded with an excited, "Oh!" before giving the baseball player a hug as the rest of the team laughed.





In response, Husband Harry hilariously quipped, "Does anyone else want to claim they’re family?"

During Harry and Meghan's visit to both teams' locker rooms, they were gifted a Red Sox onesie and a mini Yankees jersey for their newborn son, Archie Harrison, who was born just under two months ago.

SEE ALSO: Inside Queen Elizabeth's relationships with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

The outing, which also saw them take the field ahead of the game alongside ten athletes from the Invictus Games, which supported the aforementioned London Series and was founded by Harry himself. It was only Meghan's second public outing since giving birth, with the first one being Trooping the Colour for the Queen's birthday earlier in June.

Meghan will remain on maternity leave through the summer and is expected to attend Wimbledon in support of her friend, Serena Williams.

Story continues