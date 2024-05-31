Dissecting the end of the Timberwolves' run + Emanuel Reynoso's departure

Introduction: Host Michael Rand goes deep breaking down Minnesota's humbling Game 5 loss to Dallas at Target Center, which ended the Western Conference finals. The Wolves came up short in their bid to win a championship but took a major step forward this year. How will they navigate the offseason and what lessons did they learn in a joyous season this year?

18:00: Jon Marthaler joins the show for some Minnesota United talk, including the big news that Emanuel Reynoso has been transferred away from the club. Can the Loons continue to thrive in his absence?

35:00: What should we focus on now that the Wolves season is over?

