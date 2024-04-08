Dispute remains around status of certain stadium build costs

[BBC]

A couple of points have come to light within the written reasons for the case.

The Premier League believed Everton were "reckless" in their spending and felt the starting point for their behaviour was a five-point deduction.

Also, in the notes, it appears this case might not be finished.

As the decision records, there remains a dispute between the Premier League and the club as to the status of certain costs that the club says are associated with its stadium construction.

The league considers that these costs fall to be considered as a loss for the purposes of the Profit and Sustainability rules.

The club contends that these costs are not losses, given that they relate to the construction of the stadium and have been capitalised in their audited accounts.

This issue, and the question of whether any additional sanction should be applied, will be resolved by the same Commission at a later date.

Basically - the league think the stadium should count as a loss. Everton say it's audited in their stadium accounts and not a loss.

It could lead to a further deduction, although that would not apply this season.