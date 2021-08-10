Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Bekaert
·1 min read

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations


NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 47 550 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 352 374 to 3 304 824 (out of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.47 %).

Date

Number of shares

Purpose

Price (€)

30 July 2021

8 000

Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014

26.055

30 July 2021

2 400

Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014

25.380

30 July 2021

6 500

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

34.600

30 July 2021

6 000

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

26.375

3 August 2021

6 500

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

26.375

4 August 2021

2 500

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

34.600

4 August 2021

12 500

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

26.375

5 August 2021

750

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

34.600

6 August 2021

2 400

Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014

26.055


Attachment


Recommended Stories