Dispatch All-Metro football coach Brian Kennedy 'humbled' by success at Watterson

Six years after a less than stellar start to his head-coaching career, Brian Kennedy can laugh about losing nine of his first 11 games leading the football program at his alma mater.

“I feel very fortunate that they didn’t fire me after my first season because it was bad,” Kennedy said of his debut at Watterson in 2017. “We were so bad. I was not a good coach. But from going from playing at Watterson to coaching there, I know what the expectations are. And to be at this point … I’m humbled by our success because I understand what it was like during the tough days, the dark days, and I can appreciate where we are now.”

“This point” was the Division III state final, which the Eagles (14-2) reached for the first time since 2010. And in the immediate aftermath of a 27-7 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Dec. 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Kennedy’s players heaped compliments on the man who has overseen their program’s resurgence.

Watterson coach Brian Kennedy addresses his team after a 27-7 loss to Toledo Central Catholic in the Division III state final Dec. 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Kennedy is The Dispatch's All-Metro Football Coach of the Year.

“Without him, clearly we would not be here,” senior defensive back Elliott Baur said. “He knows everything about football. He puts us in the right position. He makes our job easy, just tells us what to do and we do it.”

For his and the team’s achievements, Kennedy is The Dispatch’s All-Metro Football Coach of the Year.

A 1992 graduate of Watterson, Kennedy was a second-team all-state offensive lineman as a senior and recorded more than 100 tackles on the defensive line. He also was a tight end and outside linebacker before playing three seasons as a defensive lineman at Southern Methodist.

Kennedy coached Watterson’s freshman team for nine seasons, then spent four years as offensive and defensive line coach before being tabbed to succeed longtime coach Dan Bjelac on Jan. 31, 2017.

Growing pains followed as Kennedy replaced Watterson’s traditional wing-T look with the spread offense. The Eagles went 2-8 in 2017 and started 2018 with five losses in seven games before winning their last three.

Watterson went 7-3 in 2019 and has advanced to at least a regional semifinal every year since.

Last year’s team went 12-2 and was Region 11 runner-up.

Watterson started this year 9-0 and outscored its first 15 opponents by an average of 34.2-9.5. Baur believes a 27-24 loss to DeSales in Week 10 on a last-second field goal provided a needed reset before the playoffs.

“We had a ton of huge wins and I think we got ahead of ourselves,” Baur said. “It was humbling for us and we all took a minute, asked where we were and just locked in together. It motivated us for sure. Without that loss, we might not (have played for a state title).”

Kennedy did his best to deflect his players’ praise, even as 22 seniors depart the program. Ten were starters.

“My role at this point is just making sure that kids get on the bus before the games and make sure we don’t leave anybody behind,” he deadpanned during the state championship coaches teleconference Nov. 28. “But this is special.”

Senior linebacker Dominic Purcell, who had a state final-record 21 tackles against Central Catholic and was district and co-state Defensive Player of the Year, was having none of Kennedy’s modesty.

“Coach Kennedy brought this program back after some down years and we are trying to keep it here,” Purcell said. “This is the standard.”

