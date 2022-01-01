Dispatch: Chris Olave confirms he will not play in Rose Bowl

By now you know that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave has opted out of playing in the Rose Bowl. However, when pressed about the issue because of Olave practicing all week in SoCal, Ryan Day seemed to leave the door open just a wee-bit, basically saying that if Olave were to decide to play last minute that there’d be a place for him.

Consider that slim hope of seeing Olave one more time in the scarlet and gray in sunny Pasadena dead though, because according to the Columbus Dispatch (subscription may be required), Olave has confirmed that he will not be playing Saturday.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave confirms he will not play in Rose Bowl game https://t.co/2ZaJeEo6Ps — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) January 1, 2022

I guess we’ll just have to root for OSU and some of the young receivers to step up to make this Rose Bowl a memorable one with a Buckeye win.

