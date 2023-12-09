Disorganized, frustrated Hogs rolled by Oklahoma in Crimson & Cardinal Classic

Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament chances took a significant dent Saturday.

At least, as significant as a nonconference loss can provide, that is. The Razorbacks never found an answer for Oklahoma in the Crimson & Cardinal Classic from Tulsa, ultimately falling, 79-70.

Three of Arkansas’ (6-4) four losses have come to teams expected to make the NCAA Tournament. The other loss, which was the team’s first, was to a North Carolina-Greensboro team expected to finish high in its conference.

None of it matters, though, if the Razorbacks aren’t storing up wins. A victory over Duke at the end of November will help, but the only teams left on Arkansas’ schedule that will build an NCAA Tournament resume are in the SEC, a conference notorious for being cannibalistic.

An OU win would have helped tremendously. The 19th-ranked Sooners, though, would have none of it, going on a 14-2 run over the last four minutes of the first half to take control. They never looked back, even frustrating Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to the point he was ejected after two technical fouls early in the second half.

Arkansas shot just 40% from the floor while allowing Oklahoma (9-0) to shoot 51%. Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 13 points but shot just 2 of 10 from the field.

The Hogs have three nonconference games left before SEC play starts in early January against Auburn. Next up is Lipscomb on December 16 in North Little Rock.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire