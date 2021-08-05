Disney's 'Star Wars': Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Stays Could Cost Families $6,000 — Here's What You'll Get

This mock-up of a starship cabin shows the well-appointed accommodations guests will experience during their stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort

Listen up, Star Wars fans: If you have the Galaxy's Edge on your travel bucket list, you might want to start saving up now. Disney just revealed the pricing for its new immersive Star Wars experience, a two-day adventure aboard the Galactic Starcruiser that's set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando next year.

This artist concept rendering shows the transports that will take guests from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

A family of four can expect to pay nearly $6,000 for two nights on board Disney's Galactic Starcruiser in a standard cabin. Meanwhile, a couple without children can expect to pay $4,809 for the one-of-a-kind choose your own adventure in a galaxy not so far, far away.

The price per night is higher than the average Orlando hotel room, but Disney's Star Wars resort is no ordinary lodging experience. Plus, the price includes a two-night stay in either a cabin or suite, food and most non-alcoholic beverages, entry into Disney's Hollywood Studios, and valet parking for your ride to and from the Galactic Starcruiser.

Crown of Corellia Dining Room in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company/Lucasfilm

On board the Galactic Starcruiser, the choices passengers make will determine the direction of their bespoke experience, allowing guests to write their own Star Wars story, Stormtroopers and all. Guests are encouraged to wear their Jedi best, learn how to master a lightsaber (as long as they're seven or older), and explore the inner workings of Star Wars' legendary Halcyon Starcruiser.

guests will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey through a galaxy far, far away at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company/Lucasfilm

Disney's standard cabins sleep between four and five travelers and include windows with expansive space views. Meanwhile, suites sleep between four and eight passengers and feature living as well as sleeping space.

This mock-up of a starship cabin shows the well-appointed accommodations guests will experience during their stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort

David Roark/Courtesy of Disney

In its FAQs about the experience, Disney notes its Star Wars resort does not include space travel. The property is expected to open in spring 2022. Call (407) 939-5277 to book.

Meena Thiruvengadam is a Travel + Leisure contributor who has visited 50 countries on six continents and 47 U.S. states. Find her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.