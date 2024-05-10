Disney+ will stream Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut: Find out how to watch here

Arguably the biggest name in women's basketball is taking her talents to the WNBA, as Caitlin Clark is making her professional debut for the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, May 14. The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer became a household name in college while she was with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Clark-mania has since carried over to the WNBA. So much so that Disney+ is live streaming her first game against the Connecticut Sun! Keep scrolling for more information on how to watch one of the most highly-anticipated introductions in WNBA history.

When is Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark will play her first WNBA game on Tuesday, May 14 against the Connecticut Sun. This will be the Indiana Fever's first regular season game and it'll tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Where is Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game?

The Sun will host Clark's debut, with the contest being held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Last season, Connecticut was second in the Eastern Conference while Indiana sat in last place. Clark and Aliyah Boston, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, will look to change the Fever's fortune in 2024.

Where can I watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut?

Clark's first regular season game with the Indiana Fever will stream live on Disney+! Outside of a couple of animated, experimental streams, Disney has never hosted a live sporting event on its streaming service.

Her debut will also air on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+ as well. The Disney+ and Hulu Bundle costs $9.99 per month and adding ESPN+ to that will set you back $14.99 a month.

How has Caitlin Clark already impacted the WNBA?

Clark is just 22-years-old and still a newbie when it comes to the WNBA. However, she's already had a massive impact on the professional basketball league.

After she was drafted, opposing teams announced that they were moving their games against the Indiana Fever to bigger venues in order to make more room for fans. This isn't too much of a shock, as the Iowa native drew massive crowds in football stadiums and helped women's college basketball grow in viewership.

Furthermore, the WNBA recently announced that it would start chartering travel for all 12 teams this season. Before Clark arrived, WNBA players traveled via commercial flights, which was surely less convenient.

Even though Clark has yet to play an official WNBA game, she's already worked wonders for her new league.

