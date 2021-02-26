Disney, NFL Sketch Renewal Terms for ‘Monday Night Football’

GlobeNewswire

YORK, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Run Golf Club, an all-inclusive premier golf course, located in the rolling hills of York, PA, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark Beran to Head Professional and General Manager, effective immediately. Mark J. Beran was born the twin son of Emil and Alice Beran who then resided in the steel-driven town of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. By the time Mark was in the third grade, Emil and Alice packed up the family and moved to Warrington, Pennsylvania, a small suburban town outside Philadelphia. It would be in this town – in a small church yard – where Mark would find his love for the game that would impact his future.Mark translated this passion for golf into an education and a promising career by attending Ferris State University to major in Professional Golf Management. During his time at Ferris State, Mark completed internships at his home course Warrington Country Club, at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, New Jersey, and at the famed TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida. With these diverse internship experiences, Mark was very open to moving where he needed to in order to get a head start on his career as a PGA Professional.Mark graduated from Ferris State in 1988 and already had an Assistant Professional position lined up at Brick Landing Plantation in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. He stayed at Brick Landing for three seasons and then spent one season at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York before moving into the Middle Atlantic Section for an Assistant Position with Baltimore Country Club in 1991. Between the years of 1991-1994, Mark spent the summers in Baltimore and the winters in Bonita Bay, Florida at the Bonita Bay Club.In 1995, Mark’s big break happened when he became the Head PGA Professional/General Manager at Minisceongo Golf Club in Pomona, New York. In this position, Mark started on a path, not only to make himself successful, but to also help others become successful in their own right. Mark had no problem hiring people from all walks of life. His female teaching professional was working at the local bagel shop and his Caddie Master was driving a bread route in New York City. Both are still in the business and doing very well. Others who worked with Mark are having success in their chosen career paths.After ten great seasons in Pomona, Mark made a return to the Middle Atlantic Section by accepting the Head Professional position at Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville, Maryland. Since 2005, Mark has been leading his staff and guiding future PGA Professionals to achieve their goals. Rudy Virga, PGA Mark’s longtime friend and former First Assistant is now the Director of Operations for Empire Golf Management. This is just one of many examples of how Mark’s mentoring has helped others succeed in golf and other professions.Mark then made the move to run his own golf academy at Black Horse Learning Center in White Hall, MD where he stayed for 3 seasons. While teaching, Mark also took on the role as the Travel Ambassador for Signature Golf Travel where he assisted his fellow professionals in the Middle Atlantic and Philadelphia PGA promote luxury golf trips to Scotland, Ireland and England. Mark is excited for the opportunity to now be able to bring all of this experience in the industry to Honey Run, where he looks forward to growing and developing the golf club while maintaining Honey Run as a place that golfers of all ages can enjoy. When Mark is not on the course, he loves to spend time with his wife of 20 years, Jill and their two teenage children, Spencer and Emily. Mark is active in his community by serving as an elected Council Member of Shrewsbury Borough. He also holds an active PA&MD Real Estate license. In his spare time, he also enjoys golfing, fishing, running and biking with his friends. Honey Run believes Mark’s skills and passion for golf will be instrumental in growing their teaching program, growing memberships, helping direct shop operations and in organizing tournaments. Everyone at Honey Run looks forward to working with such a fantastic leader like Mark. To learn more about Head Professional and General Manager, Mark Beran, and the exciting things going on at Honey Run, please visit www.honeyrungolfclub.com or contact Mark directly at (717)792-9771 or BeranM@HoneyRunGolfClub.com. ABOUT HONEY RUN GOLF COURSE & COUNTRY CLUB Honey Run Golf Club is one of the premier golf courses in Pennsylvania. Nestled in the rolling hills of York, PA, Honey Run Golf Club offers a beautiful backdrop with the top South Central, PA golf experience. Our York County golf course features a 6,797 yard, par 72 challenge with water coming into play by the Honey Run Creek which flows through the property. The large excellent conditioned greens are well bunkered, and offer a challenge for golfers of all skill levels on this PA golf course. Our championship course has hosted numerous amateur and professional golf events and outings including the Nike Tour and LPGA Futures Tour. Honey Run Golf Club features a 4,400 square foot Clubhouse with professionally stocked golf merchandise for all of your equipment needs. While you visit our Pro Shop ask our golf Pro about private and group lessons. We offer lessons for people of all ages and skill levels. Additionally, Honey Run Golf Club in York, PA has a natural grass driving range and oversized putting green. After a long day of golf enjoy refreshments at Stingers Bar and Grill, located in our Clubhouse, featuring delicious food and beverages. Honey Run Golf Club features great amenities for a day of golfing and dining, or a work outing or social event. Contact: Mark BeranTel: (717) 792-9771Email: BeranM@HoneyRunGolfClub.com