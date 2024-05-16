Disney-Fox-Warner Sports Streaming Service Gets a Name and Logo: Venu Sports

The forthcoming sports-focused streaming service from Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox has a name and logo.

The service will be called Venu Sports (it’s pronounced like “venue”) and the companies say that it is still on track to launch this fall.

“We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV eco-system can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place,” Said Pete Distad, the CEO of the platform. “As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games.”

The company also launched a website at Venu.com, where it teased: “Welcome to the future home of sports streaming. Venu will bring the most sought-after live sports from the top leagues and teams, together in one place. All in a new app built from the ground up for sports fans.”

