From Disney to Euros: Zirkzee's Dutch call-up the stuff of fairytales
Joshua Zirkzee was enjoying his holiday at Walt Disney World in Florida when he received a late call-up to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.
"When you get the call to leave Disney for the Euros," he wrote on Instagram, having previously posted a photograph of him driving into the famous theme park under a banner which read: "The most magical place on earth."
The Bologna forward will hope a similar moniker can be bestowed on the German industrial city of Wolfsburg, where the injury-hit Netherlands are based for the Euros.
Coach Ronaldo Koeman has lost Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners to injury so nominated Zirkzee, 23, on Wednesday after also calling up Ian Maatsen.
The Netherlands, the 1988 European champions, will face Poland in their first group game in Hamburg on Sunday, with Austria and France their other opponents.