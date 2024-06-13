From Disney to Euros: Zirkzee's Dutch call-up the stuff of fairytales

Netherlands, Ronald Koeman (3rd R), coach of the Dutch national soccer team, gives instructions to his team during a public training session at the AOK Stadium ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Joshua Zirkzee was enjoying his holiday at Walt Disney World in Florida when he received a late call-up to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.

"When you get the call to leave Disney for the Euros," he wrote on Instagram, having previously posted a photograph of him driving into the famous theme park under a banner which read: "The most magical place on earth."

The Bologna forward will hope a similar moniker can be bestowed on the German industrial city of Wolfsburg, where the injury-hit Netherlands are based for the Euros.

Coach Ronaldo Koeman has lost Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners to injury so nominated Zirkzee, 23, on Wednesday after also calling up Ian Maatsen.

The Netherlands, the 1988 European champions, will face Poland in their first group game in Hamburg on Sunday, with Austria and France their other opponents.

Netherlands players warm up during a public training session at the AOK Stadium ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa