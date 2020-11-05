To dismay of Braves fans, Orioles announce return for Tommy Milone trade

To Braves fans' dismay, O's announce return in Tommy Milone trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Orioles announced Thursday that they completed a trade with the Atlanta Braves, receiving infield prospects AJ Graffanino and Greg Cullen in exchange for pitcher Tommy Milone. Baltimore shipped Milone to Atlanta at the Aug. 30 trade deadline, but the announced return at the time was two players to be named later.

Graffanino, the son of former big leaguer Tony Graffanino, was ranked the 23rd overall prospect in the Braves’ farm system by MLB Pipeline. It wasn’t an overly significant haul for the Orioles, but that hasn’t stopped Braves fans from showing their displeasure with the fact they had to give up anything at all.

Milone is a journeyman pitcher, having played for eight different teams over the course of his 10-year career. He signed with the Orioles in February and impressed during his pandemic-shortened stint with Baltimore, making six starts with a 3.99 ERA and 31 strikeouts. The Braves were down several starters due to either injury or ineffectiveness, prompting them to deal for Milone to bolster the back end of their rotation.

However, Milone didn’t prove to be the answer in Atlanta. The 33-year-old made three starts for the Braves, allowing 16 earned runs over 9 2/3 innings (14.90 ERA) with 22 hits and only nine strikeouts. They never used him in the postseason. The Braves actually won all three games he started, but they scored a combined 48 runs across those contests in order to do it.

Braves fans still apparently hold a bit of a grudge.

Should’ve just sent Tommy back and act like nothing ever happened — offszn pache (@pacheseize) November 5, 2020

Not sure who these two are but we still lost the trade — Taylor Mills🍗🍗 (@tjmills4397) November 5, 2020

They should have sent Tommy back with them — Jackmerius Tacktheratrix (@THECLB803) November 5, 2020

Did the Braves lose the receipt? 30 day return policy — BEC of ROC (@thawk654) November 5, 2020

Milone was signed to a one-year deal and became a free agent after the season ended.