Dishon Jackson rescinds commitment to Texas Tech basketball, chooses Charlotte

A week after announcing his commitment to the Texas Tech men's basketball team, Dishon Jackson has changed course.

The 6-foot-10 Washington State transfer, who tweeted his commitment to the Red Raiders on June 19, will instead continue his career at Charlotte, according to a press release. Jackson previously committed to the 49ers but returned to the transfer portal after a coaching change.

Jackson's tweet announcing his commitment to Tech has since been deleted.

Jackson was never officially announced as having signed with the Red Raiders. His de-commitment leaves at least one scholarship roster spot available to head coach Grant McCasland to use on another player.

Texas Tech received a commitment from Arizona State transfer Devan Cambridge on Friday. The 6-foot-6 guard has not yet been announced as a signing by the Red Raiders. Previous transfers Darrion Williams, Chance McMillian, and Warren Washington have been announced as additions to the program.

The current official roster for the 2023-24 season has 11 players with six returners — Lamar Washington, Pop Isaacs, D'Maurian Williams, Robert Jennings, Kerwin Walton and mid-season transfer KyeRon Lindsay — being joined by incoming freshmen Drew Steffe and Emeli Yalaho.

Men's college basketball teams are allowed 13 scholarship players on their rosters, per NCAA rules.

