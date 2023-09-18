'So Disgusting': DoorDash Delivery Man Accused of Spitting on Food Order

A DoorDash delivery man was accused of spitting on a food order after dropping it off at a home in Miami, Florida, on September 9.

Footage from the customer Yolanda Crisanto’s doorbell camera shows the man placing the bagged food on the apartment doorstep, taking a photo for proof of delivery, and then leaning over the bag three times, in a spitting motion.

Crisanto told Storyful she believes the delivery man retaliated as he was not satisfied with the tip he received.

Speaking to Local 10, Crisanto’s 13-year-old son, Elias Crisanto, said they paid about $30 for the food and added a $3 tip.

“My reaction was I wanted to throw up,” Elias Crisanto told Local 10. “It’s so disgusting. I mean, who does that?” he added.

According to Local 10, citing an email sent to Crisanto, DoorDash said: “We do not condone this type of action and have therefore taken the step in removing them from our platform. This Dasher will no longer be able to deliver future orders on DoorDash. Results of all internal investigations are kept private.” Credit: Yolanda Crisanto via Storyful