Disgruntled Spain captain hints at summer transfer

Alvaro Morata has suggested he could leave Atletico Madrid this summer as the club continue to be linked with signing a centre-forward.

Morata scored 21 goals in a career-best campaign for Diego Simeone’s side last season and will captain Spain at this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

However, the 31-year-old’s club future appears uncertain as Atletico look to sign a striker, with Los Colchoneros having reportedly agreed personal terms with Girona’s Artem Dovbyk.

The latter won the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s leading scorer last season and Morata has said he does not intend to remain at Atletico if his role is reduced next season.

The Spain captain has questioned his importance to Atletico’s plans for next season and said it would be ‘easier’ to leave Spanish football, given the criticism he has often received in La Liga.

“I see on the press that Atlético Madrid want to sign eight strikers, I will be clear… it looks like I’m not the priority of the club,” he told El Larguero.

“I’ll turn 32 in October, I can’t stay at Atléti and not play, not being the priority.

“The easier way for me is to leave Spain and go play abroad. Even my kids do not understand all the criticism I suffer here.

“I have zero problems with Simeone. But I don’t know if I’m in his plans, in the club’s plans.”

