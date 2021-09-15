Discussing the future of USC, Utah football and their impact on other programs

USC fired head coach Clay Helton on Monday.

The Trojans are searching to fill its head coaching vacancy.

Trojans Wire’s managing editor Matt Zemek joined the show “Football Two-A-Days” and discussed USC’s head coaching search.

Zemek detailed USC’s head coaching search, as well as the future of Utah’s program under Kyle Whittingham.

Zemek discussed candidates for USC, what direction Utah could go in if head coach Kyle Whittingham retired in the near future, and if both schools could have an impact on programs such as Tennessee.

The entire show with Zemek can be listened to here or below.

