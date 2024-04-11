Discovery Canyon’s AD career coming to an end

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ron Sukle, Discovery Canyon’s Athletic Director, Assistant Principal and Coach, has been at Discovery Canyon since the beginning.

Discovery Canyon Campus High School opened in 2007, where Sukle was on the planning team to get the ball rolling.

Since then, he has built Discovery Canyon from the ground up, but is calling it quits after a fun, successful 17 years.

Sukle shared he will still be around next school year to help coach, but is excited for what the future holds!

