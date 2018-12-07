Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields

The British reporter spent time with fans, a NASCAR broadcasting legend from MRN Radio Joe Moore, as well as Larson before the final event of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.

Larson, who drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has three top-five finishes in six starts at the 1.5-mile track and finished 13th in the 2018 season finale which helped him finish ninth in the final points standings.

From the editor, also read:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyle Larson beats Harvick for Stage 2 win at Homestead

Watch Shields’ interviews below:

And talking with NASCAR broadcaster Joe Moore before he finishes his 35-year career calling his last NASCAR race for the Motor Racing Network.