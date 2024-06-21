Discover AS Monaco's calendar for the 2024-2025 Ligue 1 season

The LFP unveiled this Friday the Ligue 1 calendar for the 2024-2025 season. AS Monaco will begin by welcoming to the Stade Louis-II AS Saint-Etienne, the weekend of August 17 and 18.

Three days before the resumption of training, we know more about the 2024-2025 Ligue 1 season which awaits AS Monaco. The Ligue de Football Professionnel unveiled, this Friday, the complete calendar for this new season. We now know that the Monegasques will begin their league season with a visit from Saint-Etienne, the weekend of August 17 and 18.

L'AS Monaco connait son premier adversaire de la saison 2024-2025 ! Nos Monégasques recevront l'@ASSEofficiel à l'occasion de la première journée de @Ligue1UberEats 👊#RevealCalendrier pic.twitter.com/869kld6drN — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) June 21, 2024

Lyon on the second matchday, Lens on the third

It’s a historic match in the French top flight to begin with since it will be the 108th match between the two teams and the 54th at home (23 wins, 16 draws and 14 defeats at home).

The first away match will take place the following week with a clash against… Olympique Lyonnais, before another the next round with the reception of Lens. After the September break, the Monegasques will travel to Auxerre, before hosting Le Havre.

The Derby is set for the 9th and 27th rounds

Another important match for the Monegasque supporters is the Derby against OGC Nice. The first of the season will be at the Allianz Riviera as part of the ninth round (October 27), while the reverse fixture has been scheduled for March 30, the 27th round.

Deux dates à cocher dans le calendrier 🔜⚔️#RevealCalendrier pic.twitter.com/OemDFrZO6Z — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) June 21, 2024

The matches against Olympique de Marseille will take place on December 1 for the 13th day at the Stade Vélodrome, while the return will be on April 13 for the 29th day.

RC Lens to finish the season

As for the matches against the Parisian title holders, the two matches will take place during the 16th round at the Stade Louis-II — on January 5 — and during the 21st at the Parc des Princes, on February 9. Adi Hütter’s men will finally end their league season with a trip to Lens on May 18, 2025, as was the case in 2021 and 2022.