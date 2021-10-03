Disastrous performance vs Packers drops Steelers to 1-3

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had no answers for the problems that have plagued them all season. Thanks to a disastrous offensive performance by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense, Pittsburgh fell to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 and their record falls to 1-3 after a third straight loss.

There will be plenty of finger-pointing after a loss like this but you have to start with Roethlisberger. After throwing his 400th career passing touchdown on the team’s opening drive, the wheels fell off and Big Ben couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn for much of the rest of the game.

Defensively, the Steelers did what they could. When you go against guys like Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Devante Adams and two big bruising running backs, they could not be expected to shut them down all game long.

However, the lack of pass rush against this week, even with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith back was disconcerting. Is this group already getting fatigued from the offense’s inability to sustain drives? It feels a little like that even after just four games.

The Steelers return home this week to take on the 3-1 Denver Broncos.

