After disaster vs Cal, is Alex Grinch still a good candidate for Colorado head coach?

The USC Trojans are riding high after they jumped to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. With a Friday night game against Colorado coming up, they should defeat the one-win Buffaloes.

However, there are serious concerns after the Trojans nearly lost to Cal in a poor defensive showing for USC. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has a lot of questions to answer after the last few games.

Moreover, Grinch’s name has been a common one discussed for the head coach opening at Colorado. Does it make sense for the Buffs to hire Grinch?

Let’s examine some of the pros and cons of Grinch potentially moving to Boulder.

PRO: EXPERIENCE

Alex Grinch is an experienced assistant that would bring plenty of upside to the Colorado Buffaloes. Grinch spent time at Washington State, Ohio State, and Oklahoma before following Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles. He has worked with Mike Leach, Riley, and Urban Meyer: That’s a terrific list.

PRO: IMPROVED DEFENSE

This is a tough one to state right now. But, believe it or not, the Trojans’ defense surprised a ton of people early on — and Grinch is the reason for that. Over the last few weeks, injuries have hit USC hard, which could be one reason for the defensive decline. Nonetheless, Colorado’s defense has been awful, and Grinch would at least improve the defensive unit in Boulder.

PRO: YOUNG

Grinch is only 42 and won’t turn 43 until May of 2023. The Buffs have a ton of rumored candidates for this job — Gary Patterson, Bronco Mendenhall, and other older coaches. Perhaps a young, up-and-coming coordinator is the way to go for Colorado.

PRO: LOW-RISK, HIGH-REWARD

Here’s one of the biggest benefits: Grinch would be relatively cheap for Colorado AD Rick George. They still owe money to Karl Dorrell, so spending big on a head coach might be difficult for them. Grinch makes north of $1 million as the DC at USC, so Colorado will need to top that. But, this is a low-risk, high-reward signing.

CON: NO HEAD COACHING EXPERIENCE

Yes, the experience was one of the pros. However, Grinch has not been a head coach before. Does Rick George roll the dice on a first-time head coach?

CON: STEPPING-STONE JOB

Unfortunately, Colorado isn’t a premier destination for future head coaches. If anything, this is a stepping-stone job. Mel Tucker used Colorado as such before moving to Michigan State, and that could very well happen again with the next head coach.

If Grinch goes to Boulder and does well, he should have no problem getting a better job in a few seasons, putting Colorado back in the same exact position they are in now.

GRINCH VS THE FIELD

Bryan Harsin is now on the open market after being fired by Auburn.

MATT RHULE

If Auburn hires Lane Kiffin and Nebraska hires Lance Leipold, Rhule could still be available for Colorado.

KENNY DILLINGHAM

Dillingham might be the favorite for the Arizona State job, since he was born in Phoenix and went to high school in the area, but Colorado could certainly make a run at him.

GARRETT RILEY

Lincoln Riley’s younger brother is crushing it this year as TCU’s offensive coordinator. He shouldn’t be written off completely in a Colorado coaching search, though he is certainly not one of the top contenders.

TRENT BRAY

Oregon State’s excellent defensive coordinator could be a sneaky under-the-radar hire for Colorado if Rick George considers it.

WILLIE FRITZ

People in the industry have long wondered if or when Willie Fritz, currently doing a great job at Tulane, will get a chance to run a Power Five program.

BACK TO GRINCH

One of the lingering questions surrounding Grinch: Will success at USC make him more likely to leave or stay?

It might seem that more success obviously means he will be a more attractive candidate for other schools, but more success might mean he’ll stay with Lincoln Riley in pursuit of a national championship.

The recent downturn might make him more inclined to leave, not less.

We don’t know what Grinch’s inner thoughts are, but it’s fascinating to contemplate this.

If USC plays horribly on defense against UCLA, does that lead Grinch to — as the saying goes — “pursue other opportunities”?

Hopefully for the Trojans, Grinch will figure out this defense against UCLA.

BOTTOM LINE

The health and availability of Eric Gentry for the UCLA game could determine where Alex Grinch coaches next year. We’ll see.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire