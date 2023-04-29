Disarm jockey, trainer, owner, record: Everything to know about Kentucky Derby 2023 horse

Kentucky Derby contender Disarm works out at Churchill Downs on Monday morning, April 24, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. The colt is trained by Steve Asmussen.

Disarm is one of 20 horses expected to enter the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Kentucky Derby are earned by gaining points through a series of prep races that began in September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Monday, May 1. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Disarm will enter the Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Grade 3 Lexington on April 15 at Keeneland. He currently ranks 17th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 46.

Disarm

Color: Chestnut

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Gun Runner

Dam: Easy Tap, by Tapit

Price tag: Homebred

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds (Ron Winchell), 0 for 9 in Derby. Best finish was second with Epicenter in 2022.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, 0 for 24 in Derby; finished second three times with Nehro (2011), Lookin At Lee (2017) and Epicenter (2022).

Jockey: Joel Rosario, 1 for 11 in Derby. Won with Orb in 2013.

Record: 1-2-2 in five starts

Career earnings: $327,850

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 46 (No. 16)

Last race: Third in Grade 3 Lexington on April 15 at Keeneland

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Never worse than third in five career starts, Disarm was the runner-up to Kingsbarns in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 25 at Fair Grounds. Connections decided to run Disarm again in the Lexington in order to secure enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. … Winchell, Asmussen and Rosario teamed last year with Epicenter, who was leading down the stretch before being passed by long shot Rich Strike at the wire. Asmussen has the most Derby starts (24) of any trainer in history without a win. … Disarm got his start at Churchill on June 19, finishing third in a maiden special weight. He turned heads Aug. 6 with a 6 ¼-length romp in a maiden special weight at Saratoga.

What they’re saying: “He’s been prominent in the barn since last year,” said David Fiske, racing manager for Winchell Thoroughbreds. “He’s always been well-regarded. … We were cautiously optimistic about running him in (the Louisiana Derby). He pretty much did what we wanted him to do, other than win.”

