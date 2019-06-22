Disappointment for the Phillies as MLB announces All-Star Game voting results originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

There was a time when the Phillies could have reasonably believed that they would have more than one starter for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game. Today, we found out they'll have none.

In a new method of All-Star Game voting, fans nominated players in a "Primary" over a span of three weeks and the top players at each position move on to a final vote. Well, no one on the Phillies is in that final vote.

Entering the final week of voting, guys like Cesar Hernandez, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper had a shot, but with the recent run of poor form, they all fell out.

The results will snap a streak of four straight All-Star Game starts for Harper, while Realmuto, Jean Segura and Aaron Nola were all reserves last season.

Here's a look at who you can vote for to represent the National and American Leagues in the starting lineup.

Catcher

AL: Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees), James McCann (Chicago White Sox), Robinson Chirinos (Houston Astros)

NL: Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs), Brian McCann (Atlanta Braves), Yasmani Grandal (Milwaukee Brewers)

First Base

AL: C.J. Cron (Minnesota Twins), Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians), Luke Voit (Yankees)

NL: Josh Bell (Pittsburgh Pirates), Freddie Freeman (Braves), Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

Second Base

AL: Tommy La Stella (Los Angeles Angels), Jose Altuve (Astros), DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

NL: Ozzie Albies (Braves), Mike Moustakas (Brewers), Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Third Base

AL: Alex Bregman (Astros), Hunter Dozier (Kansas City Royals), Gio Urshela (Yankees)

NL: Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies), Kris Bryant (Cubs), Josh Donaldson (Braves)

Shortstop

AL: Carlos Correa (Astros), Jorge Polanco (Twins), Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

NL: Javier Baez (Cubs), Dansby Swanson (Braves), Trevor Story (Rockies)

Outfield

AL: Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox), Michael Brantley (Astros), Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers), Aaron Judge (Yankees), Austin Meadows (Tampa Bay Rays), Josh Reddick (Astros), Eddie Rosario (Twins), George Springer (Astros), Mike Trout (Angels)

NL: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves), Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs), Cody Bellinger (L.A.

Dodgers), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Jason Heyward (Cubs), Nick Markakis (Braves), Joc Pederson (Dodgers), Kyle Schwarber (Cubs), Christian Yelich (Brewers)

Designated Hitter (AL)

Nelson Cruz (Twins), J.D. Martinez (Red Sox), Hunter Pence (Rangers)

So, if the Phillies won't have any starters in the All-Star Game, who can we expect to represent the team in Cleveland? Hector Neris has made a compelling case for the club to be selected as one of the pitchers for the National League; Scott Kingery is doing a tremendous job for the club as a utility man; and perhaps, J.T Realmuto at a rather thin position at catcher. Unfortunately - and shockingly, since fans aren't factored into the vote for reserves - that might be it.

The starting lineups for the All-Star Game will be announced on June 27 and the rest of the team will be announced on June 30. The game is scheduled for July 9.

