Disappointment binds Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano at Richmond

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Long
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denny Hamlin shouted. Joey Logano spoke in a resigned tone.

The radio conversations with their teams were different — Hamlin’s had stronger language — but the frustration was similar for both after 400 laps Sunday at Richmond Raceway.

The two drivers who appeared set to duel for the victory — just as they had last month at Bristol — were left to watch Alex Bowman win.

Sunday proved similar to previous races this season for Hamlin, who was strong but has yet to win a quarter of the way through the season.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” Hamlin said after losing the lead to Bowman 10 laps from the finish. “I’d rather be where I am than Alex Bowman. I don’t care that he’s got a win. We’re smashing everyone. I’d still rather be where I’m at.”

Bowman will take his victory and spot in the playoffs, especially since he entered the race outside a playoff spot.

Hamlin does have a point, though. He won both stages, giving him a series-high five stage wins this season. He led a race-high 207 laps, the second race in a row he’s led at least 200 laps. His runner-up finish is his eighth top-five result in the first nine races. He’s the fifth driver all-time in Cup to start the season that way, but he’s the only one to do so without a win.

“It doesn’t change my attitude or work ethic,” Hamlin said of not winning Sunday. “I’m going to work just as hard to win next week and the week after that. You’re a competitor, you want to win. Especially when you have a great opportunity to win.

“It just didn’t happen. I just got to digest it, look at it and see where we could have been a little bit better. But ultimately, there’s nothing I can do. My effort was as high as it could be. There’s nothing that’s glaring that I feel like I could have or should have done different.”

Logano also did not expect Bowman to win. Logano and Hamlin were side-by-side on the final restart with 12 laps left.

“I thought we were going to be a battle between the front row, especially the way we launched on the final restart there,” Logano said. “Just could barely hang on to (Hamlin)’s quarter(panel) down into (Turn 1). I thought, ‘Maybe I can roll the top here.’ Got there, the front just wasn’t woken up yet. Wasn’t turning for about three laps. Obviously (Bowman) was in a different league for about five laps.”

Bowman admitted he had not been good on short runs all race. Bowman was third on the final restart, situated on the inside of the second row and behind Hamlin.

“My strong suit all day was being able to get into the corner really deep,” Bowman said. “I was able to get in deep, aside Denny. I knew I had the preferred lane, could probably clear him. I kind of figured he would get right back to me and be faster than us.

“When we drove away, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what’s happening?'”

Logano wondered the same thing.

“(Bowman) kind of made us all look kind of goofy there for a minute,” he said.

Had there not been a caution, could Hamlin have passed Logano for the win?

“We were in good position,” said Hamlin, who took the lead with a faster pit stop before the final restart. “I mean, it was 20 to go or so, we were obviously faster. Trying to be patient there. But, yeah, who knows.”

Instead, he saw another win slip away.

“We should have won,” Hamlin said. “Certainly (Bowman) wasn’t better than us all day. Just got to lead the last lap. You’ve got to figure out how to lead the last lap, that’s pretty much all that matters.”

Read more about NASCAR

Richmond Cup race results Alex Bowman steals win from Denny Hamlin at Richmond What matters at Richmond: Handling balance is top priority

Disappointment binds Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano at Richmond originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Bowman steals win from Denny Hamlin at Richmond

    Alex Bowman passed a dominant Denny Hamlin for the lead with 10 laps to go and went on to his first Cup win of the season on Sunday at Richmond.

  • Bowman denies Hamlin with swift late move at Richmond

    Bowman won for the third time in his career Sunday and denied Hamlin a win in a race he had dominated to become the eighth winner in nine Cup races this season. Bowman’s victory in the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports came on the same day the former driver of the car, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, made his debut in the IndyCar Series in Alabama.

  • FA Cup final, Leicester v. Chelsea: How to watch, odds, start time, prediction

    It is FA Cup final time, as Leicester - Chelsea will take center stage at Wembley for a piece of silverware and in front of 21,000 fans.

  • NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman scores upset win at Richmond

    Alex Bowman led the final 10 laps of the race following a late caution and strong restart to put him out front for the flag.

  • Richmond Cup race results

    Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman in Sunday's Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

  • Robert Hight races to provisional top spot for NHRA’s first four-wide race in two years

    Robert Hight took the provisional No. 1 spot in Funny Car qualifying Friday at Las Vegas, the first NHRA four-wide race in two years.

  • Frustration grows at Richmond, but Denny Hamlin finds solace in 'smashing everyone' so far in 2021

    With one notable performance exception, Denny Hamlin made the absolute most of back-to-back short-track races in his home state, leading the most laps at each Martinsville Speedway last week and in Sunday’s stop at Richmond Raceway. In both instances, though, his dominance was not rewarded with his first checkered flag of the 2021 NASCAR Cup […]

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Anthony Davis seen working out on Staples Center court, could return to Lakers next week

    AD has been out since mid-February.

  • NBA Finals betting: A huge bet comes in on healing Lakers to win second straight championship

    The Lakers will get their stars back soon, and have a shot to win it all again.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • The last days of Patrick Corbin?

    After two messy 2021 starts, is it time to kick Patrick Corbin to the curb in fantasy leagues? Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • Watson, Watanabe lead Raptors past Magic, 113-102

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors pulled away to a 113-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19. ''I had a tough little stretch of about three days,'' Watson said of his coronavirus experience, ''but I feel like my preparation since then is really helping me get to where I am now.

  • Soccer-Greenwood double helps Man United sink Burnley

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish. The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.

  • CBS tabs Allen Bestwick to do play-by-play for Tony Stewart's SRX racing series

    Bestwick has been the voice of NASCAR for both ESPN and NBC. SRX begins June 12 on CBS.

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Basketball-Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft

    (Reuters) -The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center Charli Collier first overall in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league's 25th season. The six-foot five-inch Texas native, who was the consensus first overall pick going into the draft, averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33% from three point range. Collier, 21, pointed to the sky after Commissioner Cathy Engelbert called her name.

  • Why Monday is a huge day for the Dolphins’ 2021 draft

    Why Monday is a huge day for the Dolphins' 2021 draft