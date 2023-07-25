After disappointing season, Jets’ Michael Carter confident in 2023 bounce back

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong rookie campaign, Jets running back Michael Carter didn’t quite put together the sophomore season most had hoped for. In fact, he went as far as calling it one of the worst of his entire football career.

"It was a long a-s year. There was a lot of stuff out of my control,” Carter said Tuesday at Jets practice. “I was playing good ball at times but there was other moments I feel like I probably could’ve played better."

When Breece Hall went down with an ACL injury midseason, the youngster failed to take advantage of the opportunity in front of him. Across 16 games, ten of which were starts, he put together just 402 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt, and scoring three touchdowns.

“I was a little too emotional last year," Carter continued. "All you want to do is be great. This is the only job I’ve ever had, I’ve just played football for my whole life, so I put my all into it. When something doesn’t go your way it hurts extra."

With a bit of a chip on his shoulder this offseason, Carter has come into camp in great shape. He figures to have another opportunity in front of him in the preseason, and potentially early on in the regular season, with Hall still working his way back.

So far in camp, head coach Robert Saleh has taken notice of the determined back and he's excited for what's to come.

“He’s been great this entire offseason. He’s been very deliberate with the way he works through things, we’re excited about him,” the coach said. “He’s not the first or the last player to not have the second year that they want, it seems to be a little plague that goes around the NFL.

“With his mental makeup I think he’s going to bounceback really well.”

Carter and the Jets open the preseason new week (Aug. 8) against the Browns in the Hall of Fame game. With a newfound confidence, the University of North Carolina product also feels he’s ready to for a return to his true form.

“I feel amazing heading into the season. I hear what you guys are saying and I’m grinding,” he said. “There’s no extra pressure. I just want to do the best I can. I’m confident in myself and the guys around me.

"I know what I’m capable of, you’ll see."

