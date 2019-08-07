After disappointing year with Redskins, Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee back where he belongs in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS – Pernell McPhee grew up as an NFL player in the shadow of legends.

He won a Super Bowl in 2013 playing with Hall-of-Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. Then, like many Baltimore players before him, McPhee had to go elsewhere to get paid. The grass wasn't greener even if the money was.

After three disappointing seasons with the Chicago Bears and a disastrous year with the Redskins in 2018, McPhee has found his way home. Once a Raven, always a Raven.

Let go by the Redskins, he signed a one-year, $1.03 million contract with Baltimore and – at least early in training camp – is listed as a starter at outside linebacker where he's in the mix to replace another franchise icon, Terrell Suggs.

"It ain't that different because it still feels like the Raven Way," McPhee said. "We've got different faces since I've been gone. But I learned from them guys and they put that Raven Way in me and they put that dog mentality in me, too."

McPhee is 30 now. He was once a young, hungry fifth-round draft pick in 2011 from Mississippi State who earned a niche as a key reserve on a vaunted Baltimore defense. He started just six games in four years, but he had six sacks as a rookie and another 7 ½ in his contract year in 2014.

On a team that had bigger priorities, that meant heading elsewhere to get the contract he wanted. The Bears gave McPhee a five-year, $38.75 million deal to bring some of that Baltimore moxie to the Windy City. They were desperate. It didn't work out for either side.

McPhee lasted three seasons and did earn $23.175 million of that money.

But he missed 12 of 48 games, including seven in 2016. Chicago was miserable with a 14-34 record during McPhee's tenure and three last-place finishes in the NFC North.

Compare that to Baltimore, which made the playoffs three times in his four seasons, made two AFC Championship games, won that Super Bowl and was a combined 40-24.

Things didn't get much better with the Redskins. McPhee never really felt part of things in Washington. He was a reserve again, but this time contributed little. Early in the season McPhee told a local reporter that he wouldn't do any interviews until he'd actually accomplished something. That never happened. He didn't record a sack. He never forced a fumble. He had 11 tackles in 13 games. He never talked. He came and went almost unnoticed.

While the Redskins at 7-9 were nowhere near the disaster the Bears had been, the season felt like a failure to McPhee. He didn't make an impact. He always expects to make an impact - on and off the field. The culture in Chicago and Washington just didn't match what he came up with.

Truth be told, McPhee said he would have stayed if Baltimore had offered even a three-year, $9 million deal in 2015. He wanted to stay. Then he laughed and admitted he's contradicting himself. He had to take that contract. But he's happy to be home now.

It remains to be seen if McPhee holds off younger competition and earns a starting job. Injuries took their toll during his time in Chicago and older pass rushers don't suddenly post career numbers. Still, Baltimore has a good idea of what he brings.

"[McPhee is] just one of our pillars," defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. "He's the old-school Raven that we need. He's doing everything that we've asked – plus more….Because he hasn't lost a step since he left, to me, in my eyes."

That's debatable. In reality, Baltimore would like McPhee to give them decent production in a reserve role and teach younger players like Jaylon Ferguson, a rookie edge rusher from Louisiana Tech drafted in the third round, and Timmy Williams, a third-year pro from Alabama, some of what the old legends taught him during the glory days. That would be enough.

"Seeing the other side of it, they don't prepare how the Ravens prepare for winning a championship," McPhee said. "Expectations are high when you come in here…The expectations when I came in this year, they weren't any different than my first year. And when I went other places it was different. The money's nice. But I love winning."

