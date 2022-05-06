Disappointing photos of the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby looks a little different in real life. Jamie Squire/Getty Images and TJ Root/Getty Images

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will take place on May 7 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Some think it's a classy affair filled with huge hats and mint juleps — the reality can be rowdier.

There are over 150,000 people at the race annually.

The Kentucky Derby is the most popular horse race in the US.

A view of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky. Michael Noble Jr./Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby is one of three popular horse races in the US, along with the Belmont Stakes and Preakness Stakes.

Between the three, millions of dollars are bet and hundreds of thousands of spectators come out to the tracks.

If a horse wins all three, which happens rarely, it receives the Triple Crown, the most prestigious honor in horse racing.

But trying to get to the track might prohibit you from seeing the race at all. Lines can be out the door, and not just to get a seat.

Fans before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018. John Minchillo/AP Images

Technically, the Kentucky Derby is comprised of 14 races, but the most important one is No. 12.

It's been called the "most exciting two minutes in sports." Unfortunately, that also means No. 12 is quite easy to miss among the crowds and lines.

This photo shows crowds gathering ahead of the race in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Betting on the ponies sounds like it would be fun, in theory.

Two racegoers hold money while they attend the running of the 133rd Kentucky Derby. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

But the reality of betting in the Kentucky Derby is a lot more complicated, since everything from a horse's past performances to how many races it's participating in come into play.

As much as $233 million was wagered at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, according to the Courier Journal.

And just trying to place your bet might cause you to miss the race altogether.

Crowds of people placing bets at the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky. Kevin R. Morris/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

Again: The big race is two minutes long. You'll probably be waiting in line to place a bet longer than that.

As betting can have serious consequences, wagering your money might also not be the best idea.

You might think the race is a great way to spend time with your friends.

Racegoers wearing festive hats cheer in the infield prior to the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

To be fair, it does look like it can be a lot of fun in the right circumstances.

But good luck to you if you get separated — there are thousands of people at Churchill Downs.

A view of the crowd during the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

There were 51,838 people in total at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, according to the Courier Journal, and that was a reduced-capacity race. Before the pandemic, more than 150,000 spectators made their way to Churchill Downs.

Rocking a huge hat is part of Kentucky Derby tradition.

A woman adjusts her hat in front of a wall of painted roses ahead of the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2018, in Louisville, Kentucky. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hats have been a part of Derby Day since the first race 147 years ago in 1875.

"When women got dressed up, especially when they were going to church and formal events, the woman's crowning glory was the hat," stylist and creative director of YRB magazine Darius Baptist told ABC News.

But that might not even matter when you're trying to snag a spot just to see the race.

Racegoers take cover as rain falls prior to the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Celebrities from the Simpson sisters to Queen Elizabeth II to Kim Kardashian have attended the Kentucky Derby, all clad in their fabulous hats. Granted, they probably didn't have to wait in these lines ...

The mint julep is the classic drink of the race. Good luck getting one, though, as, again, there will be lines for those, too.

Race fan Mary Woolsey watches the race while sipping a mint julep on at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The mint julep has become the official drink of race day. It's bourbon, simple syrup, and mint.

If rain gets in the way, the entire area turns into a mud-wrestling free-for-all. Good luck keeping your clothes clean.

Fans slide through the mud in the infield prior to the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2013, in Louisville, Kentucky. TJ Root/Getty Images

As of 2021, it has rained around 47% of the time during the Kentucky Derby (to be specific, 69 out of 146 races), though it's never been canceled due to rain.

But if it does rain, you can kiss your pristine clothes goodbye. Mud gets splattered everywhere, especially if people have indulged in too many mint juleps.

Last year, it was fun to watch Medina Spirit cross the finish line.

Medina Spirit crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Medina Spirit crossed the finish line at the 2021 race in an exciting photo finish, but things were not what they seemed.

But, unfortunately, Medina Spirit's win exposed the dark underbelly of horse racing.

Medina Spirit. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Medina Spirit ended up failing a post-race drug test by testing positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid. This led to him getting stripped of the title.

Medina Spirit died in December 2021, around seven months after the scandal. As Insider detailed, a Washington Post story revealed that 75 horses had died under trainer Bruce Baffert's care since 2000. He was later suspended from entering any horses into the Kentucky Derby for two years.

