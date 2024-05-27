Disappointing Lazio Held to Draw by Serie B Bound Sassuolo

Lazio again proved frustrating in their final match of the 2023-24 season, being held to a 1-1 draw by the already relegated Sassuolo.

The Biancocelesti have been all over the place this campaign, starting under Maurizio Sarri before his dramatic resignation forced the club to bring in Igor Tudor in mid-March. Whilst the team’s form has improved since then, there’s still a number of painful issues plaguing the squad.

Sassuolo have been even more dire across the course of this term and their fate was sealed heading into the final weekend of Serie A action, sitting 19th in the table, unable to claw their way to safety in the last match of the season.

Lazio got off to a strong start in a fairly packed Stadio Olimpico and had a few early chances through Elseid Hysaj and Daichi Kamada, doing well to limit Sassuolo’s forays forward in the first half.

After a round of changes in the second half, which included bringing on Felipe Anderson for his final game in the Italian capital, the team began to look a little more dangerous and picked up a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute after an impressive free-kick from Mattia Zaccagni, putting the home side ahead.

Their advantage didn’t last too long, however, as a poorly defended free-kick in the 66th minute allowed Mattia Viti to poke the ball past Ivan Provedel to tie things up, giving the Neroverdi something to smile about.

Sassuolo tried to push for a second after their equaliser but were again fairly muted in the final third, letting Lazio off the hook. As the match progressed the Biancocelesti began to look confident again, but toothless attacks saw things stay level, ultimately forcing the two teams to share a point apiece.