'Disappointed not to get the bonus point' - Williamson

Player of the match Max Williamson told Premier Sports Glasgow Warriors "will be disappointed not to get the bonus point" in their 21-10 win over Sharks.

"We didn't stick to our game plan," the 21-year-old lock said. "Our plan was to try and apply ourselves onto them.

"We got into that 50-50 battle and that's not how we wanted to play it. I think the game got away from us a little bit and it fizzled out in the second half.

"We'll be a bit disappointed that we weren't able to get a bonus point and just with our performance in the second half. I think it got a bit messy. That's not really how we wanted to play it, but we got the win, so that's good."