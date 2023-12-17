'Disappointed, embarrassed': Oregon men's basketball loses by 20 to Syracuse Orange

Oregon head coach Dana Altman calls to his team as the Oregon Ducks host California Baptist Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon’s random road trip to South Dakota to play Syracuse Sunday morning wasn't worth the effort.

The Ducks gave their worst offensive performance in almost a year as they lost 83-63 to the Orange at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, ending a three-game winning streak.

It was Oregon’s most lopsided loss in their last 31 games, and not coincidently, it was also its worst shooting game since its 68-41 loss to Colorado in Boulder on Jan. 5.

The Ducks (7-3) shot 36.1% from the field (22-for-61) and made just 14.8% from 3-point range (14.8%), a lack of efficiency not seen since that loss to the Buffaloes when Oregon shot 26.9% from the field and 0.71% from 3.

The Ducks were led by their two freshmen, as forward Kwame Evans Jr. had 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, eight rebounds and four steals. He also had five of Oregon’s season-high 19 turnovers.

Point guard Jackson Shelstad had 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting, but was 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

The other Ducks combined made just 10 field goals on 34 attempts.

“Really disappointed,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said during his postgame radio appearance on KUJZ-FM. “Disappointed, embarrassed. We didn’t hit shots and because of that our energy just went way down.”

First-half collapse sealed Ducks’ fate

Oregon didn’t look bad in the beginning of the game as it jumped out to a 14-4 lead by the 13:03 mark, with Shelstad accounting for 10 of those points.

But Oregon slumped the rest of the half as Syracuse (8-3) went on a 29-11 run to enter halftime up 33-25.

After shooting 6-for-13 to start the game, the Ducks made four of their last 20 shots in the first half.

They never challenged in the second half as the Orange outscored them 50-38 while shooting 73.1% from the field over the final 20 minutes and 56.6% for the game.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Altman said. “A lot of mistakes. Disappointed, and the guys are disappointed. But you can’t just give in to it like that when the shots aren’t falling. We had a lot of good looks we just didn’t hit them.”

Another player injured and out for Oregon

The Ducks, who were already dealing with the loss of three starters to injury, played without key reserve Keeshawn Barthelemy.

The senior guard was out with an ankle injury, the CBS Sports Network crew said on air.

Barthelemy has started six games this season but was coming off the bench the last three games.

He is averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. He is second on the team with 21 assists and is shooting 47.1% from the field and making 36.4 of his 3-point attempts.

What’s next for the Ducks

The Ducks return to Matthew Knight Arena Thursday for a 6 p.m. game against Kent State. It’ll be the final nonconference game of the season for Oregon, which begins Pac-12 play against USC at home on Dec. 28.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Syracuse Orange blowout Oregon men's basketball in South Dakota