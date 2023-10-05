I disagree with Jurgen Klopp’s replay request but this is not about special treatment for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp - PA/Nigel French

I do not agree with Jurgen Klopp’s request to replay Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool. I cannot imagine a situation in which the Premier League will do so.

To pursue a replay is a lengthy, potentially expensive, distracting and divisive process, and although the depth of frustration within Anfield is understandable, they will have to take the hit.

What happened around the Luis Diaz incident is wrong. It is unprecedented and it must be the catalyst for fundamental change in how games are officiated – particularly with regards Var procedures – but the strength of feeling against a replay is so broad and strong, Liverpool are fighting a battle they cannot win.

The Premier League, its other member clubs, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the overwhelming majority of supporters and the most influential media figures will not budge.

Deep down, I suspect the club knows that so Klopp’s statement was surprising. But I imagine he was shocked by the increasing level of criticism directed at Liverpool since the club released its statement on Sunday night.

Liverpool might as well have asked for a replay immediately after the game given the reaction to saying they were exploring ‘a range of options’.

While most of Liverpool’s exasperation will be directed to the PGMOL and the way their officials mishandled the critical moment, there will be additional irritation about the ignorance behind some of the comments directed the club and Klopp’s way.

The resistance to a replay is understandable. Some of the logic behind that pushback is unreasonable.

While I do not agree with Klopp, he is fully entitled to ask the replay question. He is defending his players, he is defending his club, and he has galvanised a siege mentality at Anfield which can only help his emerging new team. There will be a calculation of that behind his decision to say what he did on Wednesday.

He is also right to say there has never been a previous case in English football like this.

Since Saturday there have been a series of examples of shocking refereeing decisions, many including Var, which fans, pundits or journalists are citing as equally worthy of a replay.

Not one of them is comparable to the Diaz incident because in all those other instances the officials came together in the heat of the moment and made a poor decision that they believed to be correct based on the laws of the game. In some cases – but not all – they later admitted to a mistake and apologised. On Saturday, they came together in the heat of the moment and made the correct decision based on the laws of the game, but failed to communicate it so it did not apply on-field.

When the Var forgot to draw offside lines to award Brentford a goal versus Arsenal last February, the procedure was wrong, but there was no goal awarded. It would only be the same as the Liverpool case had they drawn the lines, given the goal, but the referee continued the game with the score unchanged.

Likewise, Sheffield United’s ‘goal’ against Aston Villa in 2020, not given by the officials because the goal-line technology failed. It would only be the same as the Diaz incident if the goal was given but the match ended 0-0.

Ex-Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen had plenty of support for suggesting the 2019 Champions League final be replayed after the Var awarded Liverpool a penalty. The comparison would stand up to scrutiny if Var had in fact ruled it was not a Liverpool penalty but Mohamed Salah took it, scored and the game continued at 1-0 with the officials immediately aware it was a mistake.

The only identical incident is one in which a goal has been legally scored and been awarded to a team, but the scoreline remained the same. There is not another one like this.

There are some arguing that this is about Liverpool exceptionalism – that the club somehow considers itself more important than others and has therefore disproportionately elevated the significance of this error. Given the unique nature of the mistake, this is a deeply unfair and inaccurate representation.

Every club in this situation would feel like Liverpool, and every manager would be as annoyed as Klopp. Why wouldn’t the club explore all means to right the wrong and ensure it can never re-occur? They will hit a cul-de-sac on the replay issue, but demanding an increase in standards cannot be negative. We all heard the audio on Monday evening and it was worse than imaginable in terms of how chaotic it was. In cricket the third umpire follows a formula, the language the same every time there is an on-field review as if there is a checklist. It is mind boggling that football has been so slow to learn lessons.

Everybody reviewing the footage can see and hear that common sense should have prevailed, the game should have been stopped and the mistake immediately rectified. The fact the Var operator identified this within two seconds and was ignored makes the officials look terrible and no amount of claiming ‘it was against the rules’ to pause will change that. It was also against the rules for Tottenham to take a free-kick and restart at 0-0 when they had just been deemed to be 1-0 down.

It is difficult to reconcile the outpouring of ‘logic’ with regards to what can and cannot be done in such peculiar circumstances with the willingness to rip up the rule book on other occasions.

Klopp and the owners of Liverpool’s memories are not so short to have forgotten that it is only three years since so many influential football and media figures were vociferously arguing that the results of eight months of Premier League match days should be voided because of Covid-19. Never mind one game, they wanted 289 struck from the record books.

There appeared to be a lot more willingness to discuss abandoning protocols and ripping up the rule book then. Fortunately, common sense prevailed and exceptional circumstances prompted football to find a way to make the right decision in the interests of fairness and integrity.

On a much smaller scale, the same reasoning should have been applied in the 34th minute on Saturday – prioritising what was known to be right above all else to preserve the integrity of everything that followed. Var was created to identify and eradicate ‘clear and obvious errors’ not multiply them.

What would have happened had they stopped the game? The Var would have been congratulated, not vilified, and the PGMOL would have been relieved.

That would have been preferable to the mess of the last six days.

The Premier League now finds itself in a position where it must hope Liverpool are not involved in another title race – or a push for Champions League football – which is decided by a single point.

The fact that Klopp has twice lost the Premier League title to Manchester City in such circumstances is undoubtedly on his mind. Nobody knows better than him that every point is crucial and is worth fighting for – especially when it has been denied your team because of reasons beyond your control.

Whether you agree with him or not, if that point is the difference between success and failure this season it is wishful thinking to believe that Klopp has said everything there is to say on the significance of last Saturday.