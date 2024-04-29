Disability Sport calendar
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2024.
The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.
2024
MAY
2-5: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Ostend, Belgium
7-12: Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup, Antalya, Turkey
9-11: Para-canoe World Championships, Szeged, Hungary
16-19: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Maniago, Italy
17-25: Para-athletics World Championships, Kobe, Japan
18-19: IBSA Judo Grand Prix, Tblisi, Georgia
20-1 June: European Deaf Men's Football Championship, Izmir, Turkey
23-25: Para Table Tennis Paralympic World qualification tournament, Pattaya, Thailand
JUNE
1: Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup final, Sheffield
1-2: British National Disability and Para-cycling Road Championships, West Yorkshire
1-8: Amputee Football European Championships, France
4-8: French Open wheelchair tennis competition, Roland Garros
6-8: Para-athletics WPA Grand Prix, Nottwil, Switzerland
8: Wheelchair Rugby League Celtic Cup, Galway, Ireland
13-15: Handisport Open WPA Grand Prix, Paris
14-16: World Rowing Cup III, Poznan, Poland
19-26: World Para Powerlifting World Cup, Manchester
JULY
10-14: Wimbledon wheelchair tennis competition
AUGUST
28-8 September: Paralympic Games, Paris
SEPTEMBER
21-29: Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland
OCTOBER
13: Wheelchair Rugby League Super League Grand Final, Manchester