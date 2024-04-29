Advertisement

Disability Sport calendar

Aled Sion Davies in action in the shot put
Aled Sion Davies will bid to retain his Para-athletics world title in May [Getty Images]

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2024.

The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.

2024

MAY

2-5: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Ostend, Belgium

7-12: Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup, Antalya, Turkey

9-11: Para-canoe World Championships, Szeged, Hungary

16-19: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Maniago, Italy

17-25: Para-athletics World Championships, Kobe, Japan

18-19: IBSA Judo Grand Prix, Tblisi, Georgia

20-1 June: European Deaf Men's Football Championship, Izmir, Turkey

23-25: Para Table Tennis Paralympic World qualification tournament, Pattaya, Thailand

JUNE

1: Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup final, Sheffield

1-2: British National Disability and Para-cycling Road Championships, West Yorkshire

1-8: Amputee Football European Championships, France

4-8: French Open wheelchair tennis competition, Roland Garros

6-8: Para-athletics WPA Grand Prix, Nottwil, Switzerland

8: Wheelchair Rugby League Celtic Cup, Galway, Ireland

13-15: Handisport Open WPA Grand Prix, Paris

14-16: World Rowing Cup III, Poznan, Poland

19-26: World Para Powerlifting World Cup, Manchester

JULY

10-14: Wimbledon wheelchair tennis competition

AUGUST

28-8 September: Paralympic Games, Paris

SEPTEMBER

21-29: Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland

OCTOBER

13: Wheelchair Rugby League Super League Grand Final, Manchester