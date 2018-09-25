Dirty tricks and warring team-mates: a history of bad behaviour at the Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup etiquette crossed the line at Brookline in 1999 - Getty Images

Ryder Cup captains Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk have been impeccably diplomatic in their dealings so far - but relations between Europe and the United States are not always this cordial.

Raucous crowds, egregious gamesmanship and even fratricidal conflicts have led to heated moments when the etiquette of the gentleman's game has been breached.

Here are eight occasions from the event's history when things have threatened to spill over.

Birkdale bad blood, 1969

A match fondly remembered for Jack Nicklaus' generous concession to Tony Jacklin on the 18th green, but sportsmanship was otherwise scarce at Royal Birkdale. Great Britain captain Eric Brown told his players not to help the Americans look for balls in the rough. US player Dave Hill allegedly told Bernard Gallagher during their fourball match: "If you say one more word, I'm going to wrap this one-iron around your head."

Even Nicklaus' concession, meaning America retained the cup by drawing the match, caused consternation among his teammates. "We went over there to win, not to be good ol' boys," said captain Sam Snead.

This moment of sportsmanship between Tony Jacklin and Jack Nicklaus did not go down well with everyone Credit: Getty Images

The Brat Pack, 1979

Ken Brown and Mark James are now sensible and sardonic television commentators, but in West Virginia they stood accused of treating the Ryder Cup like a Club 18-30 trip. Their unsociable, truculent behaviour saw Brown fined £1,000 and James £1,500 when they returned home. Captain John Jacobs said: "From the word go when they appeared at the airport dressed as though they were going on a camping holiday, they set out to be as disruptive as possible. They didn't stand to attention for the national anthems, they covered their faces at the dinner and wouldn't have their pictures taken with the team."

Seve's cough and other misdemeanors, 1987-91

Story Continues

Behind the navy blue cashmere and dashing visage, Seve Ballesteros was a ruthless competitor and nobody provoked a more visceral response from the Spaniard than Paul Azinger. The pair first butted horns in the singles at the Belfry in 1989 but things escalated two years later at Kiawah Island. Ballesteros suspected, rightly, that Azinger and partner Chip Beck had switched balls on the seventh tee which infringes the rules of foursomes. The Americans were questioned about the incident at the start of the back nine, the ensuing row was caught on camera, and Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal claimed five on the following eight holes to win 2&1. Beck also complained of Ballesteros putting on a convenient, distracting cough.

Jose Maria Olazabal and Seve Ballesteros were a formidable Ryder Cup partnership Credit: Getty Images

Desert Storm, 1991

High on their nation's omnipotence after the fall of the Berlin Wall, American behaviour in 1991 took on a distinctly bellicose tone. The normally mild-mannered Corey Pavin and partner Steve Pate arrived on the first tee for their Saturday fourball match wearing camouflage Desert Storm caps - an unsubtle homage to the ongoing Gulf War in Iraq. Pavin was even seen wearing a flak jacket on another occasion during the week. The 1991 Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island would forever be known as 'The War by the Shore'. A collective loss of proportion.

Corey Pavin and Steve Pate sporting their Desert Storm caps for the War on the Shore Credit: Getty Images

Brookline Stampede, 1999

Until Medinah 2012, America's Sunday blitz at Brookline was the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history. Roared on by a boisterous and jingoistic Massachusetts crowd, America stretched golfing etiquette to its limits. The boundaries of taste were crossed in unseemly fashion however, when a dozen or more US players and wives ran over the 17th green to celebrate a canned 40-foot Justin Leonard putt - with Olazabal still to putt on a surface now marked with foot-prints.

Tom Lehman was a vociferous cheer-leader, wildly fist-pumping throughout the day and orchestrating choruses of God Bless America. "Lehman calls himself a man of God. His behaviour today has been disgusting," was Sam Torrance's memorable rejoinder.

Tiger Woods, Davis Love III and Phil Mickelson celebrate the US comeback Credit: AP

Mrs Doubtfire, 1999

Every pantomime needs a villain, and for American fans in the late 1990s it was Colin Montgomerie. With his hyper-sensitive hearing and demonstrative manner, 'Monty' was an easy target but at Brookline things got personal. Montgomerie's father, James, decided to walk to the clubhouse after hearing a fan shout 'you c---' at the top of his son's back-swing. The fan was ejected, with Montgomerie pointing his club towards the gallery and saying: "First to go - if anyone else says that, they'll go as well." The Scot struggled to walk 100 yards without somebody shouting 'Mrs Doubtfire', a cutting nickname that made Montgomerie's 'blood boil'.

Phil twists the knife, 2014

An injury for one should be an injury for all in team sport, but Phil Mickelson was not in the mood for solidarity following America's defeat at Gleneagles in 2014. Sat a few feet from his defeated captain Tom Watson, Mickelson deemed it fair game to conduct a post-mortem in a press conference. Publicly questioning Watson's decision to abandon the 'pod system' used by the US in 2008, 'Leftie' said: “We had a great formula in ’08. I don’t know why we strayed. I don’t know why we don’t go back. What Zinger (Paul Azinger) did was great.” Watson, an eight-time major champion and one of golf's statesmen, deserved better.

Willet's brother lands him in it, 2016

Already struggling with his game and the consequences of his surprise Masters victory, Danny Willett did not need any added pressure on his Ryder Cup debut. Cue brother Pete penning a column for a golf website describing American fans as 'cretins' and 'fat, stupid, greedy, classless, b-------'. There may be a kernel of truth in 'shiny teeth', 'cargo shorts' and 'p---- lager', but Pete may as well have grafted a giant bulls-eye on his brother's back, who lost all three of his matches at Hazeltine.