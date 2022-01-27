'Dirty' play: Drake Batherson to miss All-Star Game after questionable hit from goalie Aaron Dell

Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson will miss the All-Star Game after a hit that landed Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell a three-game suspension for interference.

Batherson was chasing a Sabres player around the net late in the first period of Ottawa's 5-0 victory Tuesday night when the goalie caught him with his shoulder . He fell hard into the boards and injured his ankle, and Senators coach D.J. Smith said he is out long-term.

"Unfortunately, for him, the kid has a chance to go to his first All-Star Game," Smith said. "It's a bad play by the goalie. He's done it before."

The suspension, the first disciplinary action against Dell, will cost him $11,250 in play.

“Quite frankly, it was just a (expletive) play,” said Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, according to Sportsnet. “What happened was unnecessary and dirty. You just feel for (Drake). He’s put in so much work to get to where he’s at. It definitely sucks.”

The NHL's Department of Player Safety said Batherson wasn't eligible to hit on the play because he didn't have the puck.

"Dell takes an active step into Batherson, shifting his weight and delivering a hit to an unsuspecting player that causes a dangerous fall into the boards," the video said.

Dell, with the San Jose Sharks at the time, made a similar hit against the Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone in 2019.

"I don't like calling out other goalies, but (skaters are) not expecting to get hit by the goalie, just like when the goalie comes out to play the puck, you can't hit him," said Senators goalie Matt Murray.

Batherson was named to represent the Senators at next week's All-Star Game in Las Vegas. He leads Ottawa with 34 points in 31 games.

Tkachuk was named Wednesday as Batherson's replacement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Dell knocks Drake Batherson out of All-Star Game: 'Dirty' hit