Dirty dozen: Despite Jalen Green’s 41 points, Hornets saddle Rockets with NBA’s longest losing streak

Despite 41 points by Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets lost their 12th straight game Wednesday, representing the NBA’s longest losing streak this season. They’ve now lost 17 of 18 games, overall, after a 122-117 setback (box score) versus the lowly Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte (12-34) entered as the NBA’s second-worst team, on paper, and they lost superstar guard LaMelo Ball midway through the game with an injury. Even so, led by 26 points from Terry Rozier, the Hornets still had too much for lifeless Houston (10-35), which saw Jabari Smith Jr. leave early with a right ankle injury.

Notable statistics for the Rockets, who were again without Kevin Porter Jr. due to a left foot injury, included:

Jalen Green : 41 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 turnovers; 16-of-24 shooting (66.7%), 4-of-10 on 3-pointers (40.0%)

Alperen Sengun: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals; 10-of-16 shooting (62.5%)

No other Houston player scored more than 11 points. Now in his second season, Green’s total of 41 tied his career high.

Scroll on for Wednesday’s highlights, analysis, and postgame interview reaction from Toyota Center. Houston returns to action Saturday night in Minnesota, with tipoff at 7 p.m. Central.

Highlights

Analysis and Interviews

Sengun with 24/12/6 and Jalen Green with 41/7/5 in the same game and with both on excellent efficiency is one of the most encouraging things I’ve seen from the #Rockets in 3 years — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) January 19, 2023

The Houston #Rockets just lost to the Charlotte Hornets — who were missing LaMelo Ball for half the game. Losing streak extends to 12 games, the longest by any team this season. Rock, meet bottom. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 19, 2023

12th straight loss for the #Rockets — longest losing streak in the NBA this season. They also now have a two-win "lead" in the Lottery Race. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 19, 2023

Completely embarrasing effort from Jalen Green and the Rockets. No accountability. pic.twitter.com/24E276ULP7 — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) January 19, 2023

Jabari limping off the court is a reminder that indeed, it can always get worse. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 19, 2023

Just a reminder that all the losses in the world don’t give the #Rockets better than a 14% chance at Wemby. They could also have a few more wins and would still have a 14% chance at Wemby. — David Weiner (@BimaThug) January 19, 2023

