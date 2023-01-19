Breaking News:

Dirty dozen: Despite Jalen Green’s 41 points, Hornets saddle Rockets with NBA’s longest losing streak

Ben DuBose
·2 min read

Despite 41 points by Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets lost their 12th straight game Wednesday, representing the NBA’s longest losing streak this season. They’ve now lost 17 of 18 games, overall, after a 122-117 setback (box score) versus the lowly Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte (12-34) entered as the NBA’s second-worst team, on paper, and they lost superstar guard LaMelo Ball midway through the game with an injury. Even so, led by 26 points from Terry Rozier, the Hornets still had too much for lifeless Houston (10-35), which saw Jabari Smith Jr. leave early with a right ankle injury.

Notable statistics for the Rockets, who were again without Kevin Porter Jr. due to a left foot injury, included:

  • Jalen Green: 41 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 turnovers; 16-of-24 shooting (66.7%), 4-of-10 on 3-pointers (40.0%)

  • Alperen Sengun: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals; 10-of-16 shooting (62.5%)

No other Houston player scored more than 11 points. Now in his second season, Green’s total of 41 tied his career high.

Scroll on for Wednesday’s highlights, analysis, and postgame interview reaction from Toyota Center. Houston returns to action Saturday night in Minnesota, with tipoff at 7 p.m. Central.

Highlights

Analysis and Interviews

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire

