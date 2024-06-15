DIRTcar Nationals set for Davenport Speedway

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour is set to compete at Davenport Speedway on Tuesday, June 18, according to a news release.

Also known as the “Hell Tour,” the Summer Nationals consists of 28 events covering nine states over a five-week period. The Davenport race event is the only Iowa stop on the 2024 schedule.

Also racing on Tuesday will be IMCA SportMods and Street Stocks.

The pit gate opens at 1 p.m., the grandstand at 4 p.m., and hot laps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets for Tuesday’s race are $30 for adults and children (ages 5-10) are $15. Pit passes are $40 for adults. Pit passes for children are $20.

The event is co-promoted by Sixteens Race Promotions and Davenport Speedway weekly promoter, SR Promotions.

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. For more information, visit here.

