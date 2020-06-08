Dirt racing roundup: Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet score wins over weekend

Kyle Larson led all 25 laps in the A Main to win Sunday’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions race at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas.

It was the second victory this season and 11th of his career in the 410 winged sprint car series for Larson, who beat Zeb Wise. Cory Eliason, whom Larson passed for the lead on the opening lap, took third ahead of Dominic Scelzi.

Three-time champion Tony Stewart, who owns the All Star Circuit, finished fifth in the A main after winning a heat race.

“That was a lot of fun. I just want to thank all of the fans for coming out and supporting this race,” said Larson, who has been concentrating on racing sprint cars for the past month since being indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. “It definitely feels good to be out here racing sprint cars.

“I knew I needed to be aggressive at the start because it was a shorter race. I was able to get the lead on the first lap and then I just followed the cushion.”

Larson, who earned $5,000 for the victory, finished second Friday to points leader Aaron Reutzel in the series’ A Main at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma.

In other dirt racing over the weekend:

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Brad Sweet swept a Friday-Saturday doubleheader in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin.

After a last-lap pass on Sheldon Haudenschild for the victory Friday night, Sweet led the final 30 laps of Saturday’s 40-lap main event and beat 10-time series champion Donny Schatz by nearly 2 seconds on the 0.333-mile track.

Brad Sweet celebrates after his sweep Saturday (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).

“You don’t know how many times I’d lead a race until 25-30 laps in and he’d (Schatz) go driving by me,” Sweet said in a World of Outlaws release. “I wouldn’t call him a mentor because he didn’t tell me his secrets, but years and years of studying him is why we’re standing here. I feel like we got a little bit of an edge right now. He’s going to push his team and we’re going to push our team. It’s going to be a heck of a battle this year.”

With his back-to-back wins, the defending series champion reclaimed the points lead from Logan Schuchart (21st Saturday). Sweet is 28 points ahead of Schatz, who moved past Schuchart into second in the standings. Schuchart is ranked third, 36 points behind the leader.

Kasey Kahne, Sweet’s teammate and car owner, led the first 10 laps of Saturday’s main event and finished ninth.

The Outlaws Sprint Car Series will return to Knoxville Raceway in Iowa this weekend to race before a socially distanced crowd Friday and Saturday.

ELDORA SPEEDWAY: Tim McCreadie triumphed in the 67-lap A feature of the Dirt Late Model Stream at Eldora Speedway. Bobby Pierce finished second after starting 17th, and Brandon Sheppard was third.

The event at the half-mile dirt track was held without spectators.

