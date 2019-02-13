Dirk Nowitzki says he joked with Adam Silver about getting extra time in 3-point contest

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best star 3-point shooters in NBA history. The Dallas Mavericks legend will be a part of the 2019 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest this upcoming weekend at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

However, Nowitzki isn’t exactly a quick shooter, and his stroke has been the brunt of some jokes in the past.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Players have just one minute to get all 25 balls in play, so it could be a stretch to get Nowitzki to actually finish on time. In fact, Nowitzki knows that fact and joked with Mark Stein of the New York Times that he had asked Adam Silver for an extension.

Via New York Times:

Q: I have to be honest. Even though you won it once (in 2006), I never really thought the contest suited your shooting style, running from rack to rack and throwing up quick 3s. How do you see it? DIRK: I don’t mind it. It’s different obviously than catching and shooting during the game. Even the year I won in Houston, I almost got bounced in the first round for not finishing my last rack in time. It’s harder for taller guys. We have a longer, slower release. I was joking with Adam Silver that I should get an extra 15 seconds to finish all the racks, since I’m the elder statesman, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.

Look, Dirk is in there sort of as respect to his career, why can’t he get a little veteran consideration?

Obviously that comment was made tongue-in-cheek, and Nowitzki was a champion of this very event back in 2006. No doubt Nowitzki will have a strategy for how to get the balls in the bucket and off the rack on time.