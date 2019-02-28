Could Dirk Nowitzki return for a record 22nd NBA season?

Dirk Nowitzki hasn’t confirmed that this will be his final season in the NBA, but the Dallas Mavericks forward is 40 years old and fans and teams (and even Mavs owner Mark Cuban) have been essentially acting like it is.

But age is just a number, baby. Nowitzki made his first home start of the season in the Mavs’ 110-101 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists. It was Nowitzki’s third straight start (and third of the season overall), and he told the Dallas Morning News that he’s feeling better than he has all season and is encouraged by his progress recovering from an inflamed tendon.

“I feel like I have a little more pep in my step,” he said. “My legs and my wind are a lot better than [earlier in the season]. I just feel better overall. I feel like I can actually contribute, whereas earlier I was struggling just to get up and down.”

With his recent starts and burst of productivity, Nowitzki was of course asked about his future and whether he plans to retire, or if he’ll play a record 22nd season in the NBA.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t really thought about it. I would love to be there for the young guys one more year, but I think it depends on how the body feels. I’ve had issues obviously this year. I had some knee swelling here the last few weeks, actually before the All-Star break, so it’s not all great. But like I said I am feeling better. I am feeling stronger.”

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki isn’t sure if he’ll retire this summer or decide to play one more season in the NBA. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Nowitzki knows his body is slowing down, and at age 40 he’s not going to bounce back like he used to. But it’s hard to say goodbye to the game you love, the game you’ve played for 21 seasons. Especially when the future includes playing with two of the most talented and dynamic young players in the game, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Via the Dallas Morning News:

“I think I’m going to make that decision later on, but I think the future’s bright. I think Luka and KP, if they stay healthy, stay together, they should be a great combo. They should play great off each other. Both have an incredible skill set for their size, incredible playmaking ability for their size. They should jell well, but we have to see how it goes next year.”

Nowitzki is definitely enamored with the thought of playing with Doncic and Porzingis next season. Even though he knows if he comes back, he’ll be spending less time starting and more time coming off the bench. Nowitzki admitted that coming off the bench instead of getting consistent starts hasn’t been the easiest thing for him.

“Off the bench for me is a new role. It’s a little harder. I have a lot of respect for guys doing it their entire career because you might run up and down six, seven trips without touching the ball and you’ve still got to be able to play well and give the team a lift.”

Nowitzki has been firm on taking his time to make this extremely important life decision. He’s not ready to decide right now, and with 21 games left in the season he obviously wants to see how his body reacts. It’ll likely be awhile until we know what Dirk decides to do, but until then we can enjoy watching one of the game’s most loved and respected stars play the game he was born to play.

