Dirk Nowitzki's next move in retirement: Becoming a U.S. citizen

Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement seems to be going pretty well so far. Per his own status update, the Dallas Mavericks great is “drinking everything and eating everything in sight on vacation and not really worrying about anything about staying in shape.”

However, it appears Nowitzki is still doing something productive with his newfound free time.

Dirk Nowitzki’s new goal

Speaking with the Dallas Morning News, Nowitzki revealed that his family is in the process of obtaining a green card, which allow permanent U.S. residence for non-U.S. citizens, and intends to pursue full U.S. citizenship five years later:

"We're in the process of getting a green card," Nowitzki said of he and his Swedish-born wife, Jessica. "So once we accomplish that, then you have to be a green-card holder for, I think, over five years before you can even think about doing that [becoming a U.S. citizen]. So we're going to do that and see how it goes. But obviously our [three] kids were born here and they all have U.S. passports and the wifey and I have been on a visa for the last few years.

"So hopefully that's going to be accomplished soon."

Per the Morning News, obtaining a green card usually takes somewhere around five to six months, though we don’t know when the Nowitzkis began the process. Of course, they’re not going anywhere in the meantime thanks to the birthright citizenship of their three children.

This seems to be a pretty natural step for Nowitzki, who confirmed his intent to retire during the Mavericks’ final home game of the season. While emotionally addressing the American Airlines Center crowd, Nowitzki succinctly summed up how he views his place in the United States.

"This is my new home," Nowitzki said. "I left Germany over 20 years ago and became a Texan."

Dirk Nowitzki has become pretty popular in his new home country. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

